Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google's Personal Safety App in Android 11’s Developer Preview for Pixel 4 Works for Older Pixel Phones Too: Report

Google's Personal Safety App in Android 11’s Developer Preview for Pixel 4 Works for Older Pixel Phones Too: Report

These are just one of the new features one can expect in Android 11

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 21 February 2020 19:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google's Personal Safety App in Android 11’s Developer Preview for Pixel 4 Works for Older Pixel Phones Too: Report

The car crash dtection feature is currently only available in the US

Highlights
  • Personal Safety app for Pixel 4 found working for older Pixels too
  • The APK can be sideloaded on older Pixel devices
  • The car crash detection feature only works in the US right now

Google recently released its first Developer Preview (DP) of Android 11 for Pixel phones and we've already seen some of the new features that we can expect in the final build. XDA Developers have also uncovered a new hidden app called Personal Safety, which comes pre-installed in the DP for the Pixel 4. The team has managed to extract it and sideload it onto older Pixel phones too, which worked successfully. One of the new features of the app include car crash detection, which has the ability to detect if you're in an accident and will automatically call for help or your emergency contact. This feature is currently restricted to Pixel users in the US, but it seems to be working on the older Pixel phones too.

In a report published on XDA Developers' website, the team managed to successfully sideload the Personal Safety app on a Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 3 XL, and were able to enable the car crash detection feature. This feature was first spotted in Android Q or Android 10 as its now called, back in May last year, followed by an appearance on the Google Play store too.

The report states that the car crash detection feature works using your phone's location, accelerometer, and microphone to try and detect when you've been in an accident. If it does detect it, the phone will play a loud sound and ask you if you need help. If you don't respond in a stipulated time, it will automatically call 911 (emergency hotline in the US) and share your current location.

The app currently won't work on non-Pixel devices, according to the report, which means it makes sense to try it out only if you're in the US. The report states that in case you have issues getting past the page where it asks you for your emergency contact, simply grant the app all the permissions in the Settings app and it should work.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel, Adnroid, Android 11
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Orders Sold Out in India Within Minutes

Related Stories

Google's Personal Safety App in Android 11’s Developer Preview for Pixel 4 Works for Older Pixel Phones Too: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PhonePe, Google Pay May Be Hit by NPCI's New Zero UPI Interchange, PSP Fees
  2. Xiaomi Set to Launch New Headphones in India on February 25
  3. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Netflix Offers First Month in India for Rs. 5 in New Test
  5. Poco X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Asus ROG Phone 3 to Come Pre-Installed With Google Stadia
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  9. Samsung Galaxy A70 Reportedly Getting Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Makes Its India Debut: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's Personal Safety App in Android 11’s Developer Preview for Pixel 4 Works for Older Pixel Phones Too: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Gets a New 'Jennie Red' Colour Option: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Orders Sold Out in India Within Minutes
  4. Netflix Offers First Month in India for Rs. 5 in New Test
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets New Beta Update, Dark Mode Now Widely Available
  6. China's Ambitious 5G Push Heading Into Slow Lane Due to Coronavirus Disruptions
  7. Microsoft to Invest $1.1 Billion in Mexico Over Next 5 Years: CEO
  8. 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Specifications Allegedly Leaked, Intel’s 10th Gen Ice Lake Processors Expected
  9. Apple CEO Tim Cook Stalked by San Francisco Man
  10. PhonePe, Google Pay May Be Hit by NPCI's New Zero UPI Interchange, Payment Service Provider Fees Rule
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.