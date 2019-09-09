Technology News
loading
Pixel 4 'Coral' Colour Variant Surfaces Online, New Google Assistant Feature for Pixel Phones Also Tipped

Coral colour option of Google Pixel 4 appears to have the power button in a lighter orange tone.

By | Updated: 9 September 2019 17:09 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Google Pixel 4 "Coral" colour option appears to have Google's "G" logo in a darker shade

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4 may have Black, White, and Coral colours
  • Coral colour option showcases a bright Orange shade
  • Google Assistant rumoured to have a new exclusive feature for Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 has been spotted in three different colours. While its Black and White colours were already seen on the Web, a new colour variant of the Pixel 4 that could debut as "Coral" has surfaced alongside the two other colour options. The Mountain View, California-headquartered company in the past offered the Coral colour option for one of its smart speakers. Google rival Apple also last year unveiled the iPhone XR in a similar Coral paintjob. Alongside the new colour option, the Pixel 4 is rumoured to come with a new Google Assistant feature that may enable the digital assistant to step in for users during a call hold.

A tipster has posted an image on Weibo that apparently shows the Google Pixel 4 in three distinct colour options. The image shows the phone from its back, which looks identical to what Google showcased in the past.

In terms of colours, there are the Black and White colours. Google officially exhibited the Pixel 4 in the Black colour option, while its White variant surfaced online recently. But apart from the traditional Black and White options, there is the Coral colour variant that has a bright orange shade.

google pixel 4 colour options image weibo Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 three distinct colour options have surfaced online
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The Chinese source, who has leaked the Pixel 4 colours on Weibo, has also posted another image on the microblogging site that details the Coral colour option. The image shows the new paintjob on the back of the phone -- with Google's "G" logo in a darker orange colour and the power button in a lighter tone. The frame of the smartphone appears to have a metal finish -- either in black or silver colour. There is also a front view of the smartphone that doesn't show any differences over what we've seen in the past.

Interestingly, a listing on the Geekbench site back in May suggested the existence of the Pixel 4 with a codename "Coral", which may be associated with just one of its colour variants.

Last year, Google Home Mini debuted in a Coral colour option. Apple also brought the iPhone XR in the Coral colour, though the last year Pixel models, namely the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, had Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink colour options.

In a separate development, 9to5Google reports that Google Assistant on the Pixel 4 will step in when a user is on hold during a phone call. This means that Google Assistant will help users know when they should pay attention to a call that is playing hold music in the background.

The feature is said to "relatively early in development", however it would be a part of the Pixel 4 on day.

Further reading: Google Pixel 4, Google, Pixel 4, Google Assistant
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
