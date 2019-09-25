Technology News
Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Get New Android 10 Update: How to Download

Google hasn’t published the changelog of the update, but its size is at 1188.2MB.

25 September 2019
Google Pixel 3a series gets a new update

Highlights
  • The build number for the new update is QP1A.190711.020.C3
  • The version number is still at Android 10.0
  • Factory and OTA images have been published by Google

Android 10 was rolled out to Pixel devices early September. Now, a new update is reportedly rolling out to Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL users, and while the version is still at Android 10.0, the build number in question is QP1A.190711.020.C3. There's no changelog attached to this new update, so it is still unclear what this new update brings. However, the update size is 1188.2MB, which means users need to have a strong Internet connection and at least 80 percent battery on their phone before beginning the installation process.

The OTA and factory images have already been published by Google, and Android Police has also posted a screenshot of the update arriving on one of the units as well. As mentioned, there's no clarity on what this large update brings, but Google should detail it out soon. For now, we recommend download the update. If you haven't received a notification, check manually in Settings > System > System updates to update. You can also flash the new build on to your Pixel device using the OTA and factory images. The same build has also been released for the Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL, the Google developers page reveals.

Earlier this month, when Android 10 support was initially rolled out, it brought along a useful new dual-SIM support with the Dual SIM Dual Standby option for the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL owners. The feature will make use of the eSIM support and the one physical SIM card slot present in both smartphones. In India, only Reliance Jio and Airtel offer eSIM support right now. Vodafone Idea is expected to add support for the same in the coming weeks. The Google support page also mentions that Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL units purchased in Japan won't get dual-SIM support.

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good cameras
  • Good software features
  • Guaranteed updates for three years
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Weak processor and low storage for the price
Read detailed Google Pixel 3a XL review
Display6.00-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 670
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Android 10, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Google
