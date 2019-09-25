Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Get New Android 10 Update: How to Download

Android 10 was rolled out to Pixel devices early September. Now, a new update is reportedly rolling out to Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL users, and while the version is still at Android 10.0, the build number in question is QP1A.190711.020.C3. There's no changelog attached to this new update, so it is still unclear what this new update brings. However, the update size is 1188.2MB, which means users need to have a strong Internet connection and at least 80 percent battery on their phone before beginning the installation process.

The OTA and factory images have already been published by Google, and Android Police has also posted a screenshot of the update arriving on one of the units as well. As mentioned, there's no clarity on what this large update brings, but Google should detail it out soon. For now, we recommend download the update. If you haven't received a notification, check manually in Settings > System > System updates to update. You can also flash the new build on to your Pixel device using the OTA and factory images. The same build has also been released for the Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL, the Google developers page reveals.

Earlier this month, when Android 10 support was initially rolled out, it brought along a useful new dual-SIM support with the Dual SIM Dual Standby option for the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL owners. The feature will make use of the eSIM support and the one physical SIM card slot present in both smartphones. In India, only Reliance Jio and Airtel offer eSIM support right now. Vodafone Idea is expected to add support for the same in the coming weeks. The Google support page also mentions that Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL units purchased in Japan won't get dual-SIM support.