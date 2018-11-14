Google Pixel 3 series was launched in October, and since then, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL early adopters have faced multiple issues. From issues with overheating to audio quality, a lot has been reported and fixed in the last month. Now it seems that few Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users are seeing all of their text messages getting erased from the Messages app. This bug seems to have cropped up after the November security patch (November 5 specifically) or a new update to the Messages app, and Google has acknowledged the issue, but doesn't have a fix for it yet.

Android Police first spotted this issue being discussed on several Reddit threads. Users claim that their entire Messages app data has been deleted without warning. These messages haven't even been archived, and users who have backed up their messages on old Pixel phones are able to get some of their old messages, but the new ones cannot be traced back. This new issue seems to have affected select Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users both.

One of the users on Reddit recommends going back to the previous version of the Messages app to retain all the lost data. This seems to have worked for some users, and this hints that the bug may have surfaced with the latest Messages app update also. In any case, to go back to the previous version of the Messages app, head to Settings > Apps & Notifications > Messages. From the App Info page, click on the menu button at the top-right, and choose Uninstall updates.

As mentioned, several users got in touch with Google, with the support team clarifying that the engineers were working on the issue. However, they haven't been able to pin point on a fix as of yet.

Recently, it was reported that some Pixel 3 units are facing serious overheating issues during charging. While phones tend to heat up while they are being charged or during video recording, some units even shut down without warning.

Let us know in the comments below if your text messages have also been deleted or not, and if you've been able to get them back through another method.