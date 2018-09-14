NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pixel 3 Range Teased on Google Store Ahead of October 9 Launch

, 14 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Pixel 3 Range Teased on Google Store Ahead of October 9 Launch

The Google Pixel 3 teaser page is now live on Google Store

Highlights

  • Google Store has received a new Pixel 3 teaser page
  • Pixel 3 have been rumoured to sport dual selfie cameras
  • Pixel 3 series launch is set for October 9

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are next in line in the tech giant's flagship smartphone lineup for 2018. The launch event is scheduled for October 9 and, with less than a month to go before the announcement, Google has teased the launch on its online store. The official Google Store has received a new listing page that mentions a huge "3" on the lines of the official media invite sent out earlier this month. Coincidentally, or not, this development comes just a day after Apple unveiled its iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR at an event at its Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The teaser page is now live on Google Store and carries the text, "Stay tuned! Looks like you've already enrolled for updates from the Google Store. Be on the lookout for some news from us on Oct. 9." While the teaser does not mention the presence of both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, it is expected from previous generations that two variants would be launched if not more.

The design of the upcoming Pixel 3 duo has been spurring controversies over the past few weeks. Certain leaks have claimed that the next Google flagship will sport a substantially-sized display notch, which appears to be bigger than the one on the iPhone X and iPhone XS. Add to that, an alleged unit of the Google Pixel 3 XL was spotted, in a Lyft cab, in the US with a huge notch. While all reports point towards this kind of a design, it remains to be seen whether this is a ploy by Google to divert media from the actual design, which might be more subtle in appearance.

High-resolution renders leaked in the past have pointed towards the presence of a dual selfie camera setup on both Pixel handsets. Apart from that, renders also point towards the presence of a slight chin on the bottom of the display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

Display5.50-inch
Front Camera8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Battery Capacity2915mAh
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

Display6.70-inch
Front Camera8.1-megapixel + 8.1-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3430mAh
Further reading: Google
Apple May Stop Bundling Lightning-to-Headphone Adapter With Older iPhone Models: Barclays
Android Pie Yet to Open Account on Android Distribution Chart, Nougat Continues Its Domination in September
Pixel 3 Range Teased on Google Store Ahead of October 9 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. iPhones Get Price Cuts in India Following September 12 iPhone XS Launch
  2. Poco F1 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Now Available on Open Sale
  3. Samsung Galaxy Phone With 4 Cameras Expected to Be Launched on October 11
  4. OnePlus Moves to Ditch 3.5mm Headphone Jack on OnePlus 6T
  5. Pixel 3 Range Teased on Google Store Ahead of October 9 Launch
  6. Airtel Launches Rs. 97 Combo Recharge Pack to Take on Jio
  7. Nokia 9 Live Image Leak Tips 4,150mAh Battery, September Launch Expected
  8. Xiaomi Mi A2 Now Available via Open Sale in India
  9. MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out for Redmi Y2
  10. Jio Download Speeds Highest in India at 22.3Mbps in August 2018: TRAI
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.