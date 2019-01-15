NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pixel 3 Lite XL Allegedly Visits Geekbench, Shows Snapdragon 710 SoC and 6GB RAM

15 January 2019
The Pixel 3 Lite XL was spotted running Android 9 Pie on Geekbench

Highlights

  • The Pixel 3 Lite XL was spotted in ARCore’s APK codenamed Bonito
  • The smartphone was spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 SoC
Google is apparently ready to jump the ‘Lite' bandwagon and release a lower-end version of its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL flagships carrying the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL monikers. Following a wave of leaks, the Pixel 3 Lite XL has now allegedly been spotted on Geekbench powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC and 6GB of RAM, which is higher than the amount of RAM inside the regular Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL duo. The yet-to-be-announced smartphone was spotted running Android 9 Pie on the benchmarking platform. 

The alleged Pixel 3 Lite XL Geekbench listing lends some credibility to the reports circulating out there about Google launching toned-down variants of the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL this year. Talking about the details unearthed by the Pixel 3 Lite XL's appearance on the benchmarking platform, the Geekbench listing revealed that it might pack the Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 1.71Ghz paired with 6GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie handling things on the software side. This is where things get interesting, as both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL flagships feature 4GB of RAM, while the Pixel 3 Lite XL was spotted with 6GB of RAM. This contradicts the well-known trope of smartphone makers equipping the ‘Lite' versions with underpowered hardware featuring a slightly lower-end processor and a lesser amount of RAM. The Android Soul first reported the Geekbench listing.

As for the Pixel 3 Lite XL's performance on the benchmarking platform, it scored 1805 points in the single-core test and 5790 in the multi-core test. The smartphone, which was listed as ‘Foxconn  Pixel 3 XL' on Geekbench, has already appeared in CAD-based renders flaunting a dual-tone finish akin to its more powerful sibling and a notch-less display. The Pixel 3 Lite XL, which is reportedly codenamed Bonito, has earlier been spotted in the code of the latest ARCore APK as well. The Pixel 3 Lite XL will reportedly be launched alongside the Pixel 3 Lite in early spring 2019 and might be available exclusively from Verizon. 

As for the rest of the specifications, the Pixel 3 Lite XL might come equipped with a 6-inch display, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. In the imaging department, it will feature a single 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera that will reportedly replicate the same stunning photography results delivered by the Pixel 3 duo. When it comes to pricing, there are speculations that the Pixel 3 XL Lite will carry starting price in the range of $400-500 (roughly Rs. 28400-Rs. 35,500). 

