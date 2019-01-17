NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Pixel 3 Lite 'Pre Production' Unit Leaks on Video, Tips Snapdragon 670 SoC and Headphone Jack

Pixel 3 Lite 'Pre-Production' Unit Leaks on Video, Tips Snapdragon 670 SoC and Headphone Jack

, 17 January 2019
Pixel 3 Lite 'Pre-Production' Unit Leaks on Video, Tips Snapdragon 670 SoC and Headphone Jack

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Andro News

Highlights

  • Pre-Production Pixel 3 Lite leaked on video
  • It has a plastic body and a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Is powered by a Snapdragon 670 SoC

We already know that a Google Pixel 3 Lite and a Pixel 3 XL Lite are in the works thanks to multiple leaks over a period of time. While these devices first leaked in a few hands-on images, these were also spotted on popular benchmarking sites revealing the guts powering these devices. The Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 XL, like the names suggest, are 'Lite' versions of the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL respectively.

The latest leak of the Pixel 3 Lite comes in the form of a review of a what is being called a “pre-production sample”. This alleged Pixel 3 Lite unit corroborates a few earlier leaks about it having a plastic body instead of the metal and glass body that the Pixel 3 sports. The frame is also made of plastic and this white Pixel 3 Lite unit has a fluorescent yellow power button.

In the review of the alleged Pixel 3 Lite unit, one can spot a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the device which isn't present on the Pixel 3 smartphone. The reviewer also mentions that the SIM slot on this alleged Pixel 3 Lite unit has been moved to the side of the device, similar to what we had seen in an earlier case leak. This unit sports a single bottom firing speaker instead of the dual front-firing speakers on the Pixel 3.

 

The reviewer also points that spectral and flicker sensor is missing on this alleged Pixel 3 Lite unit. A few other specifications were disclosed by the reviewer of this alleged Pixel 3 Lite unit are as follows. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 670 SoC, have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It has a 12.2-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel single selfie shooter. The alleged Pixel 3 Lite has a 2,915mAh battery and runs Android 9 Pie.

In the same video, the reviewer also mentions that Google will launch the Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 XL Lite after Google I/O 2019, contradicting an earlier report that claimed that these devices will be launched in the early spring 2019. While there are no new leaks of the Pixel 3 XL Lite, it was recently spotted on Geekbench powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 3 Lite, Google Pixel 3 XL Lite
Pixel 3 Lite 'Pre-Production' Unit Leaks on Video, Tips Snapdragon 670 SoC and Headphone Jack
Comment
 
 

