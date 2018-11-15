Google Pixel 3 series was launched in October as the company's latest flagships. Ever since then, the reviewers and early buyers of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been facing multiple issues. From problems related to overheating to issues with audio quality, Pixel 3 users have been complaining about several bugs recently. Now it appears that few Pixel 3 units have a major display issue. User reports coming in now suggest that the Pixel 3 has a display flickering issue and it could be related to the ambient display.

As per user posts on Reddit, some of the Pixel 3 owners have been facing a flickering problem with the smartphone's display. According to the complaints, the issue leads to a sudden brightening of a part of the display while the rest of it remains dark. Some of the users speculate that use issue could be connected to the smartphone's Ambient Display.

This issue causes the display to brightly light up a portion of the display while the rest is turned off, and it appears to be loosely connected to the ambient display. In a video posted by a Reddit user, a Pixel 3 handset with ambient display enabled can be seen to be facing the flickering issue. When the user moves the phone around, the bottom part of the display goes bright and eventually becomes normal. The user said that the issue began on the handset three weeks after it was purchased.

The display flickering issue report was further corroborated by several other users on the same thread. Even some reports from users on Google's product forums were in line. Meanwhile, some users said that Google has replaced their affected Pixel 3 units. However, there has been no official word regarding the bug from the company yet.

To recall, users had faced similar problems with their Pixel 2 XL smartphones last year. Some users had reported the screen flashing issue when locking or unlocking the handset. Google had later released a software patch to fix the issue.