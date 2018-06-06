Some Pixel 2 XL users have reported that they are experiencing lag in unlocking the screen after installing the June Android security update. The issue apparently persists when unlocking using the power button as well as through the fingerprint sensor. Interestingly, the June update that was released on Tuesday includes a range of bug fixes and as many as 66 security fixes. The update has already been rolled out for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P. Lenovo's brand Moto brought the identical update to the Moto G5S Plus late last month.

As per multiple threads available on Reddit, the latest issue makes the Pixel 2 XL slower to wake up from sleep after installing the June Android security update. It appears that the problem exists only in the Pixel 2 XL, while the Pixel 2 and other Pixel series models remain unaffected. Most of the users have specified that the problem comes into effect when they use the fingerprint sensor to unlock the screen. The bug also seems to have impacted the unlocking process in which users press the power button and then enter their password or draw the preset pattern to unlock the screen.

"My Pixel 2 XL got the update a bit ago, and I've noticed anywhere from one-three seconds delay from the time it accepts my fingerprint to the display popping up. This is the longest delay that I've seen on the phone since I received it back in October," one of the affected users reported in a Reddit thread.

Some users have raised the issue on Google's Issue Tracker to make the company aware of the bug. "After the June 2018 security update, Pixel 2 XL takes an extra second to unlock using the fingerprint/ power button to wake the screen up," one of the users wrote on the Issue Tracker. At the time of filing this story, 207 people have already starred the issue.

We've reached out to Google to get an estimated timeline for the fix and will update this space accordingly.

The June Android security update includes six functional updates and 66 security fixes. It also improved antenna switching behaviour and fixed issues with the proxi