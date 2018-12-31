NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone XS Max Catches Fire in US Man's Pocket: Report

, 31 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone XS Max Catches Fire in US Man's Pocket: Report

Photo Credit: Josh Hillard / iDrop News

iPhone XS Max was introduced in September this year with sales starting in October.

Highlights

  • Apple reportedly offered a replacement iPhone to the victim
  • Victim is also seeking compensation for burnt cloths and ruined shoes
  • In November, an iPhone X had also reportedly exploded

A three-week-old iPhone XS Max smartphone reportedly caught fire in the rear pocket of man from Ohio, United States earlier this month. The person has been in contact with Apple over the matter but expressed his disappointment over the replacement option given by the company. He is now apparently considering legal remedies for his situation. This is the first report alleging a fire-related mishap with any one of the company's latest-generation iPhones, which includes iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR.

According to a report in iDropNews, a person who wishes to be referred to as J. Hillard claims that he was on his lunch break on December 12 when he noticed a strange smell from his iPhone and felt a “large amount of heat” in his rear pocket and burning sensation on his skin. He adds that it was followed by a green and yellow coloured smoke coming out of the iPhone XS Max. A colleague then reportedly used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, which left a hole in Hillard's pants and pain/ irritation on his skin.

“From the time of first noticing the fire and between removal of the pants and taking the phone out of my pocket and placing it outside, I inhaled A LOT of smoke. Later in the day, the team told me about the video that the office security camera captured,” Hillard told the iDropNews.

Hillard later the same day visited an Apple Store to report the matter, where he was apparently told that the burnt iPhone was needed to be sent to the company's engineering team and that was the only way he could get a replacement unit from the Cupertino-based company. He also claims that he was not offered any compensation for his clothes and shoes that were ruined in the incident by the store and even by Apple Care that he had contacted after returning unsatisfied from the store.

Hillard stated that a replacement iPhone is not an acceptable remedy to him, and he is also seeking compensation for his clothes, shoes and the wireless service he had no access to during the period.

We were unable to independently verify the claims made by J Hillard. Apple is yet to officially issue any statement about the alleged incident. We've reached out to Apple for comment on the issue, and will update this space when we hear back. The latest incident comes just over a month after an iPhone X reportedly got hot and exploded during a software update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone Xs max, Apple
Huawei P Smart (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, Dewdrop Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Game ‘Nohzdyve’ Is Available for Everyone to Play, but There’s a Catch
iPhone XS Max Catches Fire in US Man's Pocket: Report
Comment
Read in: বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Y81i
TRENDING
  1. Huawei P Smart (2019) With Android Pie, Dewdrop Display Launched
  2. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  3. iPhone XS Max Catches Fire in US Man's Pocket, Report Claims
  4. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones Today
  5. Aquaman Bests Suicide Squad as It Nears $750 Million Worldwide
  6. Nokia 9 PureView Leaked Press Render Shows Penta-Lens Camera Setup
  7. OnePlus 6T Available With Discount, No-Cost EMI Offers From Saturday
  8. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 7,000 [November 2018]
  9. Honor V20 (Honor View 20): Top 5 Features You Should Know About
  10. TRAI Gives a Month to Consumers to Choose Channels Under New Framework
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.