iPhone SE (2020) Features 3GB RAM and 1,821mAh Battery, Chinese Telco Tips

iPhone SE (2020) was launched on Wednesday as Apple's latest offering, and it comes with the new A13 Bionic chip. The Cupertino, California-based giant has priced the new iPhone starting at Rs. 42,500. But as is with all Apple iPhone models, the company does not revealed second generation iPhone SE's RAM and battery capacity. However, a Chinese telecom operator has listed the iPhone SE 2020, and it has mentioned both these specifications on its site.

A listing on China Telecom's website suggests that the iPhone SE (2020) comes with 3GB RAM and 1,821mAh battery. 9to5Mac was the first to spot comes with the same battery as the iPhone 8.

Apple also notes on its site that the battery last for about the same time as the iPhone SE 2020 – so it all adds up together.

This also means that the iPhone SE (2020) has slightly less RAM than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro phones that pack 4GB RAM, each.

According to the Apple website, the refreshed iPhone SE battery can last up to 13 hours of video playback, 8 hours of video streaming, up to 40 hours of audio playback. The iPhone 8 is listed to last about the same time as well. In contrast, the iPhone 11 offers 17 hours of video playback, 10 hours of video streaming, and up to 65 hours of audio playback. All three phones support an 18W charger that can charge the iPhones up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.