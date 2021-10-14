Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Popular Phone Deals During the Sale

From iPhone 11 to OnePlus 9R, these are the phones that are popular in the ongoing Amazon sale.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 October 2021 17:42 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Popular Phone Deals During the Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon is offering deals on models including the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and iQoo Z3

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has discounts on various phones
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 is amongst the most affordable phones in the sale
  • iPhone XR at a discounted price of Rs. 32,999 during the Amazon sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is currently ongoing, and is offering deals, discounts, and offers on various mobile phones. Customers can get options from companies including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi during the Amazon sale at discounted prices. There are also offers on models from brands such as Realme, iQoo, Oppo, and OnePlus. Further, Amazon is offering additional discounts and cashback offers for customers using credit and debit cards from select banks. Among other offers, we have got our hands on the Amazon data showing the most popular phone deals during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. You can find your option from these popular deals today.

Before looking at the list, it's important to note that the deals mentioned here are for a limited period, and the prices are likely to keep changing throughout the day.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

One of the most popular mobile phone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is on the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. The phone offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC that brings 5G connectivity. It is also paired with up to 8GB of RAM and has 128GB of onboard storage as standard. For photos and videos, you will get quad rear cameras, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The Galaxy M32 5G is available at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This shows a Rs. 4,000 discount from the launch price of both variants.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999)

 

Samsung Galaxy M12

Alongside the Galaxy M32 5G, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is available as a popular phone deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The phone offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display, octa-core SoC, quad rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It also comes with a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M12 is available during the Amazon sale at Rs. 10,299 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, down from the launch price of Rs. 10,999. The 6GB + 128GB model of the Galaxy M12 is also available at Rs. 12,299 — showing a discount of Rs. 1,200.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,299 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

 

Apple iPhone 11

iPhone lovers seem to have actively participated in the ongoing Amazon sale — alongside Android consumers. The Apple iPhone 11 has come among the popular phone deals during the sale. It offers 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, dual rear cameras with 12-megapixel ultra-wide and wide shooters, 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera, and Face ID support. You are also getting an A13 Bionic chip that is paired with a third-generation Neural Engine and an IP68-certified build in multiple colour options. The iPhone 11 is available during the Amazon sale at a starting price of Rs. 40,999 for the 64GB storage variant, which is Rs. 9,000 down from the regular pricing.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,999 (MRP Rs. 49,900)

 

Redmi Note 10S

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10S is available during the Amazon sale with an attractive discount. The phone offers a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display and comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It also has quad rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and has up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Redmi Note 10S is currently on sale at Rs. 13,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, down from Rs. 14,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,998)

 

Redmi Note 10

The Redmi Note 10 is also a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The Redmi phone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. You will also get a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 10 price during the Amazon sale is at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option. It is down from the MRP of Rs. 15,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

 

Redmi 9

If you don't want to spend much but are looking for a new smartphone in this festive season, the Amazon sale has the Redmi 9 at a discounted price. The phone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It offers dual rear cameras, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi 9 is available in 4GB + 64GB configuration at Rs. 8,799, down from Rs. 9,499.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,799 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

 

Mi 11X

For customers looking to get a compelling 5G phone, the Amazon sale has the Mi 11X. It offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,520mAh battery. The Mi 11X carries a starting price of Rs. 27,999 during the Amazon sale. It is Rs. 2,000 less than the original price of Rs. 29,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

 

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is also amongst the popular deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The phone offers a Galaxy S20-like design and comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports both wireless and wired charging as well as reverse wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price is currently available with a discount of Rs. 16,000 from its launch price of Rs. 55,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

 

Apple iPhone XR

Amazon is also offering a discount on the Apple iPhone XR that normally retails at Rs. 47,900. The iPhone XR offers a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, IP67-certified build, and a single 12-megapixel wide camera. It also carries an A12 Bionic chip with second-generation Neural Engine.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900)

 

Samsung Galaxy M51

The ongoing festive sale on Amazon has brought the Samsung Galaxy M51 amongst the popular phone deals. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, and a quad rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also packs a massive, 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy M51 came to India last year at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB option.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

 

Oppo A74 5G

If you're looking for an Oppo phone, there is the Oppo A74 5G as a part of the popular deals during the Amazon sale. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. It comes with triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Oppo A74 5G was launched in April at Rs. 17,990 for the single 6GB + 128GB configuration.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

 

OnePlus 9R

The ongoing Amazon sale has also included the OnePlus 9R that normally starts at Rs. 39,999. The phone offers a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It comes with quad rear cameras that have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The OnePlus 9R also includes a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

 

iQoo Z3 5G

For customers looking to buy a new iQoo phone, the Amazon sale has the iQoo Z3 that comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, and triple rear cameras with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging. The iQoo Z3 comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options, along with 128GB of onboard storage as standard, and was launched at a starting price of Rs. 19,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 22,900)

 

OnePlus 9

The Amazon sale has also brought the OnePlus 9 at a discount of Rs. 3,000 from its launch price of Rs. 49,999. The phone comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It includes triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 46,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

 

Oppo A31

Alongside other models, the Oppo A31 is a part of the popular phone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well as a 4,230mAh battery. The Oppo A31 was launched last year at Rs. 14,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,490 (MRP Rs. 12,990)

 
Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Mi 11X

Mi 11X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good performance
  • IP53 rating, understated design
  • Excellent display quality, stereo speakers
  • Useful macro camera
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Some ads and spam in MIUI
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Gets hot when charging
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11X review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable cameras
  • Premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Fluid software experience
  • IP rating and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy M12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10, Redmi 9, Mi 11X, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, Amazon sale, Amazon, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Redmi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon, Google, Other Big Tech to Face Another Bipartisan Antitrust Bill in US

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Popular Phone Deals During the Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CBSE Class 12 Results Out Today: How to Check
  2. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  3. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  4. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  5. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  7. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  8. Realme UI 3.0, Based on Android 12, Brings Several Customisation Features
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Continues: Best Tech Deals Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto-Tennis: Davis Cup Organisers Team Up With Blockchain Provider Chiliz to Launch Fan Tokens
  2. Pinterest Co-Founder Evan Sharp Joins Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom
  3. Popular Budget Gaming Headphones Deals: Great Options to Check Out
  4. Deals on Popular Premium Gaming Headsets on Sale Right Now
  5. Popular Budget Laptops Deals on Sale Right Now
  6. Great Deals on Popular Mid-Range Laptops for Home and Office Use
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6.5 to Bring Runic Power, Virus Infection - Halloween Modes, More
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Popular Phone Deals During the Sale
  9. Amazon, Google, Other Big Tech to Face Another Bipartisan Antitrust Bill in US
  10. Oppo K9s Specifications, Images Tipped via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com