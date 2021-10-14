Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is currently ongoing, and is offering deals, discounts, and offers on various mobile phones. Customers can get options from companies including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi during the Amazon sale at discounted prices. There are also offers on models from brands such as Realme, iQoo, Oppo, and OnePlus. Further, Amazon is offering additional discounts and cashback offers for customers using credit and debit cards from select banks. Among other offers, we have got our hands on the Amazon data showing the most popular phone deals during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. You can find your option from these popular deals today.

Before looking at the list, it's important to note that the deals mentioned here are for a limited period, and the prices are likely to keep changing throughout the day.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

One of the most popular mobile phone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is on the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. The phone offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC that brings 5G connectivity. It is also paired with up to 8GB of RAM and has 128GB of onboard storage as standard. For photos and videos, you will get quad rear cameras, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The Galaxy M32 5G is available at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This shows a Rs. 4,000 discount from the launch price of both variants.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999)

Samsung Galaxy M12

Alongside the Galaxy M32 5G, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is available as a popular phone deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The phone offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display, octa-core SoC, quad rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It also comes with a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M12 is available during the Amazon sale at Rs. 10,299 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, down from the launch price of Rs. 10,999. The 6GB + 128GB model of the Galaxy M12 is also available at Rs. 12,299 — showing a discount of Rs. 1,200.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,299 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Apple iPhone 11

iPhone lovers seem to have actively participated in the ongoing Amazon sale — alongside Android consumers. The Apple iPhone 11 has come among the popular phone deals during the sale. It offers 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, dual rear cameras with 12-megapixel ultra-wide and wide shooters, 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera, and Face ID support. You are also getting an A13 Bionic chip that is paired with a third-generation Neural Engine and an IP68-certified build in multiple colour options. The iPhone 11 is available during the Amazon sale at a starting price of Rs. 40,999 for the 64GB storage variant, which is Rs. 9,000 down from the regular pricing.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,999 (MRP Rs. 49,900)

Redmi Note 10S

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10S is available during the Amazon sale with an attractive discount. The phone offers a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display and comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It also has quad rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and has up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Redmi Note 10S is currently on sale at Rs. 13,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, down from Rs. 14,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,998)

Redmi Note 10

The Redmi Note 10 is also a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The Redmi phone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. You will also get a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 10 price during the Amazon sale is at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option. It is down from the MRP of Rs. 15,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Redmi 9

If you don't want to spend much but are looking for a new smartphone in this festive season, the Amazon sale has the Redmi 9 at a discounted price. The phone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It offers dual rear cameras, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi 9 is available in 4GB + 64GB configuration at Rs. 8,799, down from Rs. 9,499.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,799 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Mi 11X

For customers looking to get a compelling 5G phone, the Amazon sale has the Mi 11X. It offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,520mAh battery. The Mi 11X carries a starting price of Rs. 27,999 during the Amazon sale. It is Rs. 2,000 less than the original price of Rs. 29,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is also amongst the popular deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The phone offers a Galaxy S20-like design and comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports both wireless and wired charging as well as reverse wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price is currently available with a discount of Rs. 16,000 from its launch price of Rs. 55,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

Apple iPhone XR

Amazon is also offering a discount on the Apple iPhone XR that normally retails at Rs. 47,900. The iPhone XR offers a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, IP67-certified build, and a single 12-megapixel wide camera. It also carries an A12 Bionic chip with second-generation Neural Engine.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900)

Samsung Galaxy M51

The ongoing festive sale on Amazon has brought the Samsung Galaxy M51 amongst the popular phone deals. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, and a quad rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also packs a massive, 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy M51 came to India last year at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB option.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Oppo A74 5G

If you're looking for an Oppo phone, there is the Oppo A74 5G as a part of the popular deals during the Amazon sale. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. It comes with triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Oppo A74 5G was launched in April at Rs. 17,990 for the single 6GB + 128GB configuration.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

OnePlus 9R

The ongoing Amazon sale has also included the OnePlus 9R that normally starts at Rs. 39,999. The phone offers a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It comes with quad rear cameras that have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The OnePlus 9R also includes a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

iQoo Z3 5G

For customers looking to buy a new iQoo phone, the Amazon sale has the iQoo Z3 that comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, and triple rear cameras with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging. The iQoo Z3 comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options, along with 128GB of onboard storage as standard, and was launched at a starting price of Rs. 19,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 22,900)

OnePlus 9

The Amazon sale has also brought the OnePlus 9 at a discount of Rs. 3,000 from its launch price of Rs. 49,999. The phone comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It includes triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 46,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

Oppo A31

Alongside other models, the Oppo A31 is a part of the popular phone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well as a 4,230mAh battery. The Oppo A31 was launched last year at Rs. 14,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,490 (MRP Rs. 12,990)

