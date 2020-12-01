Technology News
  • Philips Moves Delhi High Court to Stop Xiaomi From Selling Phones That Infringe Its Patents

Philips Moves Delhi High Court to Stop Xiaomi From Selling Phones That Infringe Its Patents

Philips has sought restraint against manufacturing or assembling, importing, selling, offering for sale, and advertising certain smartphones.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 1 December 2020 18:12 IST
Highlights
  • Philips sought an ad-interim order of injunction against Xiaomi imports
  • Xiaomi has been ordered to maintain Rs. 1,000 crores in bank accounts

Philips has moved the Delhi High Court to prohibit Xiaomi from selling phones that infringe on its patents. Philips seeks the court order against the Chinese smartphone maker, its affiliates, officers, or agents. The court has directed Xiaomi and other defendants to maintain specific amount in their bank accounts operated in India, in a statement taken on record. The consumer electronics company has also sought an ad-interim order of injunction that stops import of Xiaomi smartphones to India, including the models specified in its application.

In its plea, Philips has sought restraint against manufacturing or assembling, importing, selling, offering for sale, and advertising, including through its and third-party websites, certain smartphones. The company also seeks to move the court against any future devices or models that include Universal Mobile Telecommunications Service (UMTS) enhancement (HSPA, HSPA+) and LTE technologies that result in infringement of Philips' patents.

In an order passed on November 27, the Delhi High Court directed Xiaomi and other defendants to maintain an amount of Rs. 1,000 crores in their bank accounts that are being operated in India. The court order reads, “…the defendants shall maintain in their bank accounts operated in India an amount of Rs. 1,000 crores. The said statement is taken on record. It is made clear that the defendants are bound by the statement given by their counsel. The defendants shall file the details of the bank accounts operated in India where the amount of Rs. 1,000 crores is being maintained, on or before December 2, 2020.”

Philips also sought the granting of an ad-interim order of injunction that directs the Central Board of Excise and Customs to issue necessary instructions to custom authorities in every Indian port, including airports, to restrict import of Xiaomi handsets, including the models specified in its application.

The court order also directed that the reply should be filed within four weeks. It added, “Rejoinder thereto, if any, be filed within two weeks thereafter.” The next hearing will take place on January 18, 2021.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Philips, Xiaomi, Delhi High Court, Patent Infringement
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
