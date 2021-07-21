Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will feature a large 6,000mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 July 2021 07:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to be up for grabs on Amazon India
  • Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has upgraded cameras than last year’s Galaxy M21
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to sport a waterdrop-style notch display

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is launching in the Indian market today. The company has announced that the phone will be unveiled at 12pm (noon) and the specifications have been teased, along with design. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is a slight upgrade to last year's Samsung Galaxy M21, and it is confirmed to have an improved camera. The camera module design at the back is also slightly different. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is teased to pack a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display and it will have a rear fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition price in India, sale

The company has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is to launch today. The phone will be unveiled at 12pm (noon) with all its pricing information and availability. It has been listed on Amazon already and is likely to be available on the Samsung online store as well. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is confirmed to be available in two colour options – Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black.

Launch offers of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will include 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, including EMI transactions. Users can hit the ‘Notify Me' button on Amazon India to get updates.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications

On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will likely run on Android 11-based One UI software. It is teased to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display. There's a slight noticeable chin at the bottom of the display are the power and volume buttons are situated on the right spine of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor. However, the other two camera sensors on the new phone are likely to be the same — 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and 5-megapixel depth sensor — as the Galaxy M21 launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy M21. Apart from this, the other specifications of the phones will be revealed soon when the phone launches today.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications, Samsung, Amazon
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Snapchat Introduces 3D Bitmoji to Improve Digital Avatars, 1,200 New Customisation Options
Pegasus Spyware: What Is It? How Does It Infect Your Phone? How Can You Check if Your Phone Has Been Targeted?

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video
  2. Want to Check if Pegasus Spyware Targeted Your Phone? Use This Tool
  3. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  4. YouTube Acquires Indian App simsim, to Bring Shopping Features to Videos
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  6. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  7. WhatsApp Now Lets You Join an Ongoing Group Call
  8. Pegasus Spyware: What Is It? How Does It Infect Your Phone?
  9. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. RedmiBook Laptops Launch in India Teased Ahead of Formal Announcement
  3. Twitter Could Allow Android Users to Log in Using Their Google Accounts
  4. iOS 14.7 Released With MagSafe Battery Pack Support, Apple Brings watchOS 7.6 and tvOS 14.7 as Well
  5. Mi Mix 4, Mi CC 11 Specifications Tipped via TENAA, Mi Pad 5 Poster Leaks
  6. iPhone SE (2022) aka iPhone SE 3 Could Launch in First Half of 2022 With Apple A14 Bionic SoC
  7. China Unveils New Maglev Train That 'Levitates' Above the Track, Has Top Speed of 600kmph
  8. Pegasus Spyware: What Is It? How Does It Infect Your Phone? How Can You Check if Your Phone Has Been Targeted?
  9. Snapchat Introduces 3D Bitmoji to Improve Digital Avatars, 1,200 New Customisation Options
  10. Ex-WhatsApp Global Business Head Neeraj Arora Launches HalloApp, a Private Social Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com