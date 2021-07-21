Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is launching in the Indian market today. The company has announced that the phone will be unveiled at 12pm (noon) and the specifications have been teased, along with design. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is a slight upgrade to last year's Samsung Galaxy M21, and it is confirmed to have an improved camera. The camera module design at the back is also slightly different. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is teased to pack a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display and it will have a rear fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition price in India, sale

The company has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is to launch today. The phone will be unveiled at 12pm (noon) with all its pricing information and availability. It has been listed on Amazon already and is likely to be available on the Samsung online store as well. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is confirmed to be available in two colour options – Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black.

Launch offers of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will include 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, including EMI transactions. Users can hit the ‘Notify Me' button on Amazon India to get updates.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications

On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will likely run on Android 11-based One UI software. It is teased to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display. There's a slight noticeable chin at the bottom of the display are the power and volume buttons are situated on the right spine of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor. However, the other two camera sensors on the new phone are likely to be the same — 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and 5-megapixel depth sensor — as the Galaxy M21 launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy M21. Apart from this, the other specifications of the phones will be revealed soon when the phone launches today.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.