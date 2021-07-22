Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pegasus Spyware: Morocco Denies Targeting French President Emmanuel Macron and Other Officials

Pegasus Spyware: Morocco Denies Targeting French President Emmanuel Macron and Other Officials

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex said that multiple investigations were under way into any wrongdoing.

By Associated Press | Updated: 22 July 2021 10:27 IST
Pegasus Spyware: Morocco Denies Targeting French President Emmanuel Macron and Other Officials

Photo Credit: Morocco

According to sources, one of Macron's phone numbers is on list selected by Morocco's intelligence service

Highlights
  • Morocco's government had lashed out in a statement late Tuesday
  • The Paris prosecutor's office is investigating alleged use of the spyware
  • NSO denied it maintained a list of potential, past or existing targets

Morocco's government is denying reports that the country's security forces may have used spyware made by Israel's NSO Group to eavesdrop on the cellphones of France's president and other public figures.

On Wednesday, the public prosecutor's office ordered an investigation into what it called false allegations that Moroccan security services used NSO malware to spy on activists, journalists, and politicians in multiple countries.

France's prime minister said Wednesday that multiple investigations were under way into any wrongdoing.

Morocco's government had lashed out in a statement late Tuesday at a global media consortium investigating the suspected widespread use of NSO's Pegasus spyware to target journalists, human rights activists, and politicians in multiple countries. The government threatened unspecified legal action.

French newspaper Le Monde, a member of the consortium, reported that the cellphones of President Emmanuel Macron and 15 then-members of the French government may have been among potential targets in 2019 of surveillance by Pegasus spyware on behalf of a Moroccan security agency.

French public broadcaster Radio France reported that the phones of Moroccan King Mohammed VI and members of his entourage were also among potential targets.

“The Kingdom of Morocco strongly condemns the persistent false, massive and malicious media campaign,” the statement said. The government said it “rejects these false and unfounded allegations, and challenges their peddlers ... to provide any tangible and material evidence in support of their surreal stories.”

The consortium identified the possible targets from a leaked list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers obtained by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and the human rights group Amnesty International.

Consortium members said they were able to link more than 1,000 numbers on the list with individuals. Most were in Mexico and the Middle East.

While a phone number's presence in the data does not mean an attempt was made to hack a device, the consortium said it believed the data indicated potential targets of NSO's government clients.

Also on the list were phone numbers in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Morocco, and Rwanda, as well as ones for several Arab royal family members, heads of state and prime ministers, the consortium reported.

The Paris prosecutor's office is investigating alleged use of the spyware, and French experts have called for greater security for cell phones of prominent officials.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Wednesday that the president “ordered a series of investigations," but said it was too early to comment or announce any new security measures or other action without knowing “exactly what happened.”

NSO Group denied that it ever maintained “a list of potential, past or existing targets.” It called the Forbidden Stories report “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories.”

The source of the leak — and how it was authenticated - was not disclosed.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NSO, Pegasus, spyware, malware, cyberattack, cybersecurity, Emmanuel Macron
Tesla Will 'Most Likely' Restart Accepting Bitcoin as Payments, Says CEO Elon Musk

Related Stories

Pegasus Spyware: Morocco Denies Targeting French President Emmanuel Macron and Other Officials
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  4. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
  5. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
  6. Konami’s PES Is Now Free-to-Play eFootball With Full Crossplay Support
  7. Samsung Galaxy F22 review: A Big-Battery Smartphone That’s Not for Gamers
  8. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  9. Realme Narzo 20 Pro Getting Realme UI 2.0 Update, Changelog Screenshots Show
  10. Redmi Note 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Dogecoin Investor Glauber Contessoto, Despite Losing Millionaire Status, Is Continuing to Buy Cryptocurrency
  2. Twitter Celebrity Hack: UK Citizen Arrested in Spain for Role in 2020 Scam Attack
  3. Vivo Y53s NFC With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Clubhouse Drops Invite-Only Access, Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android
  5. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.12 Update
  6. Dune Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday
  7. Salesforce Closes $27.7-Billion Slack Acquisition, Aims to Connect Companies via the Workplace App
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone Updates With New Calling Interface
  9. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Preparing to Take First Rock Samples From the Red Planet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com