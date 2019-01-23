NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Samsung Galaxy Note 9, iPhone X, Pixel 3 Listed With Cashback, Other Deals in Paytm Republic Day Sale

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, iPhone X, Pixel 3 Listed With Cashback, Other Deals in Paytm Republic Day Sale

, 23 January 2019
Paytm Republic Day sale is set to go on till January 26

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB is listed with Rs. 9,000 cashback
  • Paytm Republic Day sale will go on till January 26
  • Up to Rs. 6,600 cashback is listed for the Google Pixel 3 64GB

Getting in on the Republic Day celebrations, Paytm is hosting a sale on Paytm Mall offering cashback on smartphones. It's partnered with American Express to offer 10 percent additional cashback to its buyers (max cashback Rs. 2,000, min transaction amount Rs. 10,000). On the list includes the iPhone 7, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, the Vivo Y series, Google Pixel 3, and more. The sale is set to go on till January 26.

Starting with the Apple devices, the iPhone X 64GB is retailing for Rs. 83,298 and a cashback of Rs. 8,330 is up for grabs. Furthermore, Paytm is listing an exchange offer and no-cost EMI options as well. The iPhone 7 32GB offers up to Rs. 3,570 cashback with similar exchange and no-cost EMI deals. Similar cashback deals are listed on many other old iPhone models, and you can view them all here.

It's also hosting a Samsung Carnival, and the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB is up for grabs for Rs. 84,900, with cashback of up to Rs. 9,000. The Samsung Galaxy A9 is listed for up to Rs. 36,990, and a cashback of Rs. 1,850 is offered. Similar exchange offer and no-cost EMI options are also listed alongside. Many other Samsung devices are also listed with different cashback offers, and they can all be viewed here.

There's an up to Rs. 6,600 cashback on the purchase of the Google Pixel 3 64GB variant. The Oppo F9 Pro purchase offers up to Rs. 1,100 cashback, and the Honor 9 Lite purchase offers a flat 5 percent cashback. To see all the mobile deals, head here.

As part of its sale, Paytm is also offering up to 80 percent off on auto accessories, laptops starting at Rs. 12,490, and up to 50 percent off on home appliances as well. To see all the deals, head here.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Paytm, Paytm Republic Day Sale, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3
Tasneem Akolawala
