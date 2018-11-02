Alongside Amazon India and Flipkart, Paytm Mall has hosted its 'Maha Cashback' sale in India under which you can avail discounts and offers on a list of smartphones. The festive season sale that is already live and will be ended on November 7 also has deals on televisions, notebooks, and air purifiers. Customers buying smartphones through the Paytm Mall sale can also avail cashbacks worth up to Rs. 16,000. Additionally, there is an additional 10 percent cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs. 3,000 when making a purchase using an Axis Bank credit or debit card. The cashback is notably limited to Rs. 2,500 per card.

In the list of most attractive deals during the ongoing Paytm Mall Maha Cashback sale, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes as one of the most attractive options as it has been listed with a Rs. 6,000 cashback. The Paytm sale has also listed the iPhone X 64GB storage variant at Rs. 84,500 and the iPhone X 256GB variant at Rs. 99,990 that both can be availed with a flat cashback worth Rs. 16,000. Apple fans can also pick the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB variant along with a cashback worth Rs. 8,000. Similarly, the iPhone 6 32GB variant has been listed at Rs. 24,350 that can further be reduced by availing a cashback worth Rs. 5,000. The iPhone 7 32GB variant, on the other hand, has been listed at Rs. 40,349 along with an additional cashback worth Rs. 6,500. Also, the iPhone 6S 32GB is available under the Paytm Mall sale at Rs. 29,699 along with a cashback worth Rs. 6,000.

If you're not looking for the Galaxy Note 9 or an iPhone model, the Paytm Mall sale has the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB variant at Rs. 43,478. There is also a cashback worth Rs. 7,000. Additionally, the Paytm sale has included the Moto G6 Play 32GB variant at Rs. 10,487 along with a cashback worth Rs. 1,363. There is also the Oppo F9 Pro at Rs. 23,980 along with a cashback worth Rs. 2,400. Customers can also purchase the Vivo V11 Pro 64GB variant at Rs. 25,990 and get a Paytm Mall voucher worth Rs. 2,000. The Vivo V9 Youth 32GB version is available at Rs. 13,999 along with a Rs. 1,680 cashback. Similarly, the Moto E5 Plus 32GB storage variant is available at Rs. 9,889 and comes with a cashback worth Rs. 1,978.

Customers can also the cashback worth up to Rs. 2,500 when purchasing the new smartphone using an Axis Bank credit or debit card. Moreover, there is an exchange offer under which an old smartphone can be exchanged with a new device.

Aside from deals on smartphones, the Paytm Mall sale brings discounts and cashbacks on LED TVs. The 43-inch Sony KLV-43W662F full-HD smart LED TV has been listed at Rs. 44,200 along with an additional cashback worth Rs. 7,072. Likewise, the 43-inch LG 43UK6360PTE Ultra-HD LED smart TV is available at Rs. 48,490 along with an additional cashback worth Rs. 7,274. The 32-inch LG 32LJ573D HD ready smart LED TV has also been provided at Rs. 22,890 along with an additional cashback worth Rs. 3,434.

Customers can also take advantage of the Paytm Mall sale and pick an Intel Core i5 laptop starting at an effective price of Rs. 28,990 (after applying the given cashback) or a gaming laptop starting at an effective price of Rs. 53,999. There are Apple MacBook Air models on sale as well along with a minimum cashback worth Rs. 9,000. The sale also brings Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras starting at Rs. 25,998 along with a cashback up to Rs. 8,500. Furthermore, Paytm is offering discounts and cashbacks on various air purifiers from Philips, Godrej, Panasonic, Daikin, and Hitachi among others.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.