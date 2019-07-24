Technology News
Paytm Mall Becomes an Apple Authorised Online Retailer in India

Apple products listed on Paytm Mall would have an authorised tag.

By | Updated: 24 July 2019 17:55 IST
Paytm Mall Becomes an Apple Authorised Online Retailer in India

E-commerce platform Paytm Mall has announced a partnership with Apple to sell its latest products like iPhone and iPad models in India. Apple products listed on Paytm Mall would have an authorised tag, which is given only to brand authorised sellers.

The iPhone maker would promote Paytm Mall on its website, mentioning it as an authorised reseller for Apple products in the country, Paytm Mall said in a statement. Apart from the iPhone and iPad lineup, other Apple products are also under the purview of the partnership.

As per the deal, only authorised sellers would be allowed to sell Apple products on the platform. Any other independent seller would be required to get authorisation from Apple before listing their products on Paytm Mall.

"This would ensure that customers get only the genuine product at a fair price," said Paytm Mall in its press statement. Also, the iPhone maker would promote Paytm Mall on its website mentioning it as an authorised reseller for Apple products in India.

"We are excited to partner with Apple to directly start selling latest editions of iPhone, iPad and other Apple products in India. Paytm Mall is one of India's leading seller of premium mobile phones, and adding Apple's range will further strengthen our list of offering to our customers. Our customers will also be eligible to avail offers such as additional discounts on select credit cards and cashbacks. All latest Apple products will be available on our platform and will come with a valid Standard Apple Warranty," said Srinivas Mothey, Vice President at Paytm Mall.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Paytm Mall, Apple

