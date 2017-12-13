Just a day after the conducting its 12.12 sale, Paytm on Wednesday kicked off the 2017 Grand Final Sale on Paytm Mall, lasting till Friday, December 15. The new sale includes offers, cashbacks, and discounts on a range of smartphones and tablets, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S7, Vivo V7+, apart from iPad models and Kindle ebook readers. Paytm Mall has listed offerings from all the major brands, including Apple, Lenovo, Motorola, Samsung, and Xiaomi among others.

Among the other mobile devices, Paytm Mall has listed the iPhone X 64GB with a cashback of Rs. 4,000. This gives the new iPhone model an effective price of Rs. 85,000 (MRP Rs. 89,000). If you don't want to spend much of your funds on the premium iPhone, the Paytm Mall sale has listed the iPhone 8 64GB for Rs. 58,582 (MRP Rs. 64,000). You can also use the promo code "MOB7500" to get a cashback worth Rs. 7,500. The iPhone 7 32GB is available for Rs. 44,599 that can be further reduced to an effective price of Rs. 38,349 after receiving a cashback worth Rs. 6,250. You need to use "MOB6250" promo code to receive the cashback. Similarly, the iPhone SE 32GB is available at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 26,000). A cashback worth Rs. 3,000 can be opted in addition to the discounted price by using the promo code "A3K".

Paytm Mall is also providing a discount on the Samsung Galaxy S7 under its 2017 Grand Finale Sale. The smartphone is available for Rs. 32,750 (MRP Rs. 48,900). If you're picking the Vivo V7+, it comes with a discounted price tag of Rs. 21,990 (MRP Rs. 22,990). A cashback of Rs. 1,100 can be received by adding "SAVE5" promo code.

The Lenovo K8 32GB is available under the Paytm Mall sale for a price tag of Rs. 10,356. You can use the promo code "MOB12" to receive a cashback worth Rs. 1,243. Additionally, there is Oppo A71 16GB at a discounted price of Rs. 11,800 (MRP Rs. 13,490). Paytm Mall has also listed the LG Q6+ 64GB at Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 19,990). You can purchase the Moto G5S 32GB for Rs. 13,430 (MRP Rs. 14,999). This can further be sweetened with a cashback of Rs. 1,612.

Various discounts and cashbacks are also applicable on budget smartphones, including the Swipe Konnect Power 4G, Swipe Elite Pro 32GB, Swipe Elite 2 Plus, Micromax Canvas 6, and Intex Aqua S3 4G.

If you're looking for a tablet, the Paytm Mall sale has listed some popular tablets as well. The iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB is available with a discounted price of Rs. 48,304 (MRP 61,900), while the iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular 16GB comes at Rs. 35,588 (MRP 38,900). You can use the promo code "TAB11" to get an 11 percent cashback. There are also Kindle e-readers with cashbacks.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.