Panasonic has launched a new device in its Toughbook lineup, but this time it is a smartphone - FZ-T1. The Toughbook series is known for its rugged products and come at premium prices. Similarly, though the Panasonic FZ-T1 comes with mediocre specifications it will be available with a high price tag. However, the company is targetting a different market - the enterprise segment, so the price cannot be compared with regular Android handsets. Notably, Panasonic calls the device a 'handheld', and not a smartphone. The key features of the phone include a 5-inch display, quad-core Snapdragon processor, 2GB RAM, and more importantly Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Toughbook FZ-T1 handheld can be used in the retail sector for shelf stocking, assisted sales or order taking and queue busting, says Panasonic. It comes with an integrated barcode scanner, and a host of accessories will be available at launch. An auto-range barcode reader will launch in early 2019, the company noted. The long and short range gun barcode scanning in the FZ-T1 makes it ideal for inventory management. Panasonic says that the smartphone is also suited to the needs of field workers in repairs and maintenance, for navigation, proof of service, documentation capture, and real-time inventory checking.

"This latest Panasonic Toughbook handheld is an important addition to our growing rugged Android portfolio," said Jan Kaempfer, General Manager of Marketing for Panasonic Computer Product Solutions. "It is one of the most versatile, stylish and affordable Android rugged handhelds for business and is underpinned by our market-leading reputation for durable design and flexible functionality."

Pansonic Toughbook FZ-T1 price

The Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 handheld will be available in two model options - Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi and 4G capabilities for voice and data. The Toughbook FZ-T1 handheld with Wi-Fi capability will be available in August 2018, priced at GBP 1,142 (roughly Rs. 1,02,900) excluding taxes. Meanwhile, and the 4G voice and data version will be available from September 2018, priced at GBP 1,214 (roughly Rs. 1,09,300). Both the models will be available in Europe and come with a standard 3-year warranty.

Pansonic Toughbook FZ-T1 specifications

The Pansonic FZ-T1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with Glove and Rain modes. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon APQ8009, clocked at 1.1GHz, It comes with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of camera, the Panasonic FZ-T1 features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. There is no camera at the front. The smartphone is equipped with 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, Micro-USB, and a headphone jack. Panasonic has only mentioned the presence of an accelerometer in the smartphone.

The Panasonic FZ-T1 is fuelled by a 3200mAh battery, with "warm swap" function. The company claims that the battery provides up to 12 hours of continuous data access. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 154x75x13.1mm and weigh 240 grams. The FZ-T1 is IP68 water-resistant, MIL-STD 810G-certified, and can withstand a temperature range of -10 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius.