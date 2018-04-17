Panasonic has launched a new P-series smartphone in India featuring a 18:9 display. Named Panasonic P101, it is, in fact, only the company's second handset that comes with the 18:9 'Big View' display. The smartphone has been announced is aimed at the budget-segment and its key features include a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 8-megapixel rear camera, Smart Actions, and the 5.45-inch display. Notably, the Panasonic P101 is available starting today via offline retailer Sangeetha Mobiles.

"In order to meet the needs of the trendy young users, we are now focusing on 18:9 aspect ratio Big View display smartphones and P101 is our second offering in the market with the same at an aggressive affordable price," Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India said in a press statement.

Panasonic P101 price in India, launch offers

The Panasonic P101 price in India has been set as Rs. 6,999. As for the launch offer, Idea Cellular will provide 60GB data to existing and new subscribers with the new Panasonic smartphone. On a recharge of Rs. 199, users will get additional 10GB data with 28-day validity, and the offer can be availed a maximum of six times. Additionally, there is a Rs. 2,000 cashback offer for Idea users.

Panasonic P101 specifications

The dual-SIM Panasonic P101 runs Android 7.1 Nougat. The smartphone sports a 5.45-inch Big View IPS display with a 2.5D curved screen. It is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.3GHz, coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Panasonic P101 is equipped with an 8-megapixel autofocus camera at the back, alongside an LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash. The smartphone comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Panasonic P101 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, and FM radio. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, proximity sensor, compass, and ambient light sensor.

The Panasonic P101 is fuelled by a 2500mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 148.8x72x9.1mm and weighs 145 grams.