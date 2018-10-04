Panasonic Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro were launched in India on Thursday. Both new smartphones come with a stainless body and have a 2.5D curved glass on the front. Panasonic has also provided an infrared-powered Face Unlock feature as well as a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro both additionally include a Bokeh mode, Face Emoji, and Face Beauty. To deliver a distinguished experience, the Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro come preloaded with an Arbo Hub app that comes as an AI-based app for services such as cab bookings, bill payments, news, cricket, and horoscope among others. There are over 20 apps on board for the Arbo Hub, including Uber, Ola, Newspoint, and MobiKwik. The Eluga X1 Pro, in the new series, also has wireless charging support.

Panasonic Eluga X1, Eluga X1 Pro price in India

The Panasonic Eluga X1 price in India has been set at Rs. 22,990 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage variant, while the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 26,990 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Both smartphones will be available for purchase in the country through all major retail stores starting October 10. The Eluga X1 comes bundled with a pair of Panasonic headphones, while the Eluga X1 Pro comes bundled with a wireless charger. Both smartphones come in Silver and Dark Grey colour options.

Panasonic Eluga X1, Eluga X1 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM Panasonic Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and feature a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) notch display along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. While the Eluga X1 has 4GB of RAM, the Eluga X1 Pro has 6GB of RAM. Both smartphones sport a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor - along with an LED flash. The smartphones also have a 16-megapixel frontal sensor. Further, the rear camera setup is powered by a Scene Recognition Technology and supports features such as the Face Beauty mode, Bokeh effect, Live photos, Back light effect, Timelapse, Professional mode, and Group Selfie mode. Panasonic has also provided a proprietary function called AI Sense that is touted to help users unlock the smartphone using their face in less than half a second. The function is claimed to enable facial recognition in low light as well.

On the storage front, the Panasonic Eluga X1 has 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro, on the other hand, has 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphones have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and USB Type-C. There isn't a 3.5mm headphone jack on the new Eluga models, though the company has bundled a USB Type-C to 3.5mm jack adapter. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The smartphones pack a 3000mAh battery and measure 155x75.5x7.85mm.

"Panasonic Eluga X1 and X1 Pro – the flagship devices by Panasonic, have been designed to match the needs of our consumers," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, in a press statement. "Featuring an intelligent CPU, professional camera and a sturdy design; these devices bespeak of hassle-free wireless charging, face unlocking feature amongst other smarter operations that come in handy for a present day user. Our flagship range is an extension of Panasonic’s commitment to offer premium quality smartphones that will help strengthen our portfolio and offer a richer experience to our users."