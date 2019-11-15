Technology News
loading
Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 With 16-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 is now available exclusively via Flipkart in India.

Updated: 15 November 2019 17:36 IST
Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 With 16-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 features a 16-megapixel front camera accompanied by a selfie flash

Highlights
  • Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 packs a 4,000mAh battery
  • It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P220 processor
  • Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 features dual rear cameras

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 was launched on Friday in India, Panasonic's latest phone in the Eluga series. The Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel main shooter, and a 16-megapixel camera on the front as well to take care of selfies. The phone comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery and draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The phone features a 6.19-inch display with a wide boat-shaped notch that also has a soft LED flash to assist the selfie camera.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 price in India

Talking about the pricing, Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 has been priced at Rs. 16,990 in India for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant. The phone comes in Starry Black and Turquoise Blue colour options and is now up for grabs in India exclusively via Flipkart. 

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 runs Android Pie and features a 6.19-inch HD+ (720 x 1500 pixels) IPS display with a layer of Panda protection on top. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the same processor powering the Infinix S5 Lite that was launched earlier today at a much lower price of Rs. 7,999. The MediaTek processor at the heart of the Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 is clocked at 2.0GHz and is paired with 4GB of RAM.

As far as cameras go, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 features a 16-megapixel primary snapper that is assisted by a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front is another 16-megapixel camera for selfies, and it is accompanied by a soft LED flash to let users capture brighter selfies in low-light conditions. Onboard storage on the Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 is 64GB, and it is expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Sensors on the Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 include accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

Display6.20-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Comments

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 With 16-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
