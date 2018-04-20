Panasonic on Friday announced the launch of its Eluga I7 budget smartphone in India. Key highlight of the smartphone includes the Arbo Hub, Panasonic's in-house artificial intelligence virtual assistant. Claimed to be the 'go-to' app for all solutions, Arbo Hub obtains user information to provide customised services such as cricket, news, payments, cab bookings, and more. Arbo Hub will be rolled out to Eluga I7 users via an OTA update.

Panasonic Eluga I7 price in India, availability

Panasonic Eluga I7 price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available exclusively via Flipkart starting April 24 in Blue, Black, and Gold colour variants.

Panasonic Eluga I7 specifications

The dual-SIM Panasonic Eluga I7 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Big View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass design. The handset is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737H SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Panasonic Eluga I7 bears a 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash. On the front, the handset features the same 8-megapixel sensor with LED flash for selfies and video calling. There is 16GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Under the hood is a 4000mAh powering the internals.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB 2.0, and GPS. Sensors onboard the Panasonic Eluga I7 are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and magnetometer. Dimensions of the handset are 148.8x70.9x9.25mm and it weighs in at 168 grams.

Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India said, "Panasonic has always been focusing on delivering the ultimate mobile experience. The all new Eluga I7 with Big View display is designed to target the youth who like to keep it handy & stylish, ensuring that the users get a seamless display experience for everything they view on their smartphones. The powerful smartphone comes with 4000mAh battery and 8MP front and rear camera, both with led flash, to capture your best memories."

"We are glad to launch the Panasonic Eluga I7 exclusively on Flipkart and are happy to expand our customers' choices in the budget segment. This takes us one more step towards our vision of offering the most affordable global smartphone technology to India," said Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director - Mobiles at Flipkart.