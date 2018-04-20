Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Panasonic Eluga I7 With Arbo Hub, 18:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

  hindi
, 20 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Panasonic Eluga I7 With Arbo Hub, 18:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Panasonic Eluga I7 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,499
  • The phone is exclusively available on Flipkart
  • Sale will begin from April 24

Panasonic on Friday announced the launch of its Eluga I7 budget smartphone in India. Key highlight of the smartphone includes the Arbo Hub, Panasonic's in-house artificial intelligence virtual assistant. Claimed to be the 'go-to' app for all solutions, Arbo Hub obtains user information to provide customised services such as cricket, news, payments, cab bookings, and more. Arbo Hub will be rolled out to Eluga I7 users via an OTA update. 

Panasonic Eluga I7 price in India, availability

Panasonic Eluga I7 price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available exclusively via Flipkart starting April 24 in Blue, Black, and Gold colour variants. 

Panasonic Eluga I7 specifications

The dual-SIM Panasonic Eluga I7 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Big View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass design. The handset is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737H SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. 

In terms of optics, the Panasonic Eluga I7 bears a 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash. On the front, the handset features the same 8-megapixel sensor with LED flash for selfies and video calling. There is 16GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Under the hood is a 4000mAh powering the internals. 

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB 2.0, and GPS. Sensors onboard the Panasonic Eluga I7 are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and magnetometer. Dimensions of the handset are 148.8x70.9x9.25mm and it weighs in at 168 grams. 

Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India said, "Panasonic has always been focusing on delivering the ultimate mobile experience. The all new Eluga I7 with Big View display is designed to target the youth who like to keep it handy & stylish, ensuring that the users get a seamless display experience for everything they view on their smartphones. The powerful smartphone comes with 4000mAh battery and 8MP front and rear camera, both with led flash, to capture your best memories."

"We are glad to launch the Panasonic Eluga I7 exclusively on Flipkart and are happy to expand our customers' choices in the budget segment. This takes us one more step towards our vision of offering the most affordable global smartphone technology to India," said Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director - Mobiles at Flipkart.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Panasonic Eluga I7

Panasonic Eluga I7

Display

5.45-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1440 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Further reading: Panasonic Eluga I7, Panasonic Eluga I7 price in India, Panasonic Eluga I7 specifications, Panasonic, Mobiles, Android, India
Amazon Alexa Blueprints Launched to Let Users Create Personalised Alexa Skills
ZTE Says 7-Year US Ban Threatens Its 'Existence'
Panasonic Eluga I7 With Arbo Hub, 18:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play With 18:9 Displays Launched
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6X Selfie Photo Capabilities Teased Ahead of April 25 Launch
  3. OnePlus 6 Mockup Concept Video Based on Leaks Surfaces Online
  4. Vodafone Launches Rs. 255 Recharge Pack With 2GB Data Per Day
  5. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Pre-Orders Now Open in India
  6. God of War Story and Ending Explained - What Happened
  7. Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: What's the Difference?
  8. Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite Listed on Amazon India Ahead of April 24 Launch
  9. Google Gives Up on Allo, Looks to Android Messages as the Future
  10. Moto E5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Nokia 5 vs Redmi Y1
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.