Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Panasonic phone comes with an octa-core SoC and has a full-HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Panasonic also provided artificial intelligence (AI) backed Arbo Hub assistant. Other highlights of the Eluga Ray 800 include a 13-megapixel autofocus camera at the back, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with 4G VoLTE support and has 64GB of onboard storage. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back, and the phone comes with dual-SIM support.

Panasonic Eluga 800 price in India

The Panasonic Eluga 800 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999, and it is already available for purchase through leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores. Moreover, the phone comes in Gold colour option.

Panasonic Eluga 800 specifications

The dual-SIM Panasonic Eluga 800 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display along with a 16:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Panasonic Eluga 800 has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with an LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Panasonic Eluga 800 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Eluga 800 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor (at the back), and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 152.8x75.3x8.6mm.