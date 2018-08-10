Images of a new Palm smartphone have surfaced on the Internet. After the announcement of Pre 3 seven years ago, a new handset is reportedly on the way to the smartphone market. According to a leak, the Palm phone is an Android handset with a small form factor. Not only does the smartphone have a small display, it also has a small battery. While there is no information on the global availability of the new Palm phone, it is expected to launch in the US. To recall, the Palm brand has had a rollercoaster of a journey from its days as the leading name in smartphones. It was acquired by HP in April 2010, but the webOS division was shut down in 2011. Two years later, LG bought the webOS technology from HP and then in 2015, TCL purchased all Palm trademarks.

As per an Android Police report, the new Palm phone will sport a 3.3-inch display with 720p resolution. The report says that the smartphone is currently codenamed Pepito, and it will be one of the smallest smartphones in the market. Due to its size, the phone will also be fuelled by a small 800mAh battery. Under the hood, the Android Police report claims that the smartphone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The report says that the smartphone will initially be released exclusively via Verizon in the US.

Photo Credit: Android Police

The report also managed to leak an image of the upcoming Palm phone. The new leak also reaffirms earlier reports from Android Police itself that said that a handset with model number PVG100 by Palm Venture Group had received a certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). A couple of months ago, the smartphone also passed through the Wi-Fi Alliance certification programme. According to the reports, the Android 8.1 Oreo smartphone comes with WiFi 2.4GHz and quad-band LTE support.

The Palm phone does not have a headphone jack and it will reportedly be available in Gold and Titanium colour variants. The report, however, does not reveal the launch date of the handset.