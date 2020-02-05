Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Selling a $399 Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone, But Should You Really Buy It?

Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Selling a $399 Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone, But Should You Really Buy It?

The foldable phone appears to have a gold vinyl skin with a Escobar Inc’s branding.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 14:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Selling a $399 Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone, But Should You Really Buy It?

Escobar Fold 2 is touted to be the answer to Samsung Galaxy Fold

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold gets a clone from Peblo Escobar’s brother
  • Escobar Inc has created a domain ripsamsung.com
  • The phone appears to have specifications similar to that of Galaxy Fold

Eager to own a Samsung Galaxy Fold but don't have that much money, Escobar Inc -- the tech company owned by Pablo Escobar's brother Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria -- might have something for you. It is called the Escobar Fold 2, touted as the “Real Samsung Killer Phone”, and appears to have a Galaxy Fold-like design. Some of the key specifications of the faux foldable phone have also been provided that are in line with what we saw on the Galaxy Fold. We can't trust the seller, though. Can we?

The design featured on the marketing renders of the Escobar Fold 2 seems to be the imitation of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It appears to have the same two-fold design as well as a total of five cameras that we saw on the Samsung phone last year. To give some distinction (and maybe to showcase some luxury), the mimic comes with a gold vinyl skin with a Escobar Inc's branding.

In a press statement, Gaviria specified his goal with the new move and highlighted that “some parts” of the Escobar Fold 2 had been sourced from China.

“My goal is to become the overstock kingpin of electronical [sic] devices this year,” said Gavaria, Pablo Escobar's brother and founder of Escobar Inc. “All these factories simply have too much technology laying around, nobody is buying anything in China from secondary factories. We cut the prices and give clients direct discounts under the Escobar brand umbrella.”

escobar fold 2 image Escobar Fold 2

Escobar Fold 2 looks quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold -- at least in the marketing material

 

The Escobar Inc empire wants to take a dig at Samsung by creating a promotional video for YouTube titled “Rest in peace Samsung”. The voiceover in the hazy video says, “Samsung will not survive… Pablo is still upset.”

Further, a special domain -- ripsamsung.com -- has been created that redirects to the pre-order page of the Fold 2 phone. The phone is up for pre-orders at a price tag of $399 (roughly Rs. 28,400). This is significantly lower than the Samsung Galaxy Fold price that is set at $1,980 in the US (or Rs. 1,64,999 in India).

More than the design, it is the pricing that brings the scepticism about the genuineness of the Escobar Fold 2. As Android Police speculates, it could just be a Chinese clone of the Galaxy Fold that is up for sale at $435.85 (roughly Rs. 31,000) through some e-commerce stores in China.

This is notably not the first time when Escobar Inc has brought a mimic of a popular phone. Last year, the company brought the Fold 1 as its first foldable smartphone that was found to be none other than the rebranded version of the Royole Flexpai that was launched in 2018.

It is quite likely that the imitations designed by Escobar won't offer similar to the original models. Also, it is unclear whether the phones would include the specifications that have been mentioned officially.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Escobar Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Escobar Inc, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, Escobar
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google US Antitrust Probe Being Discussed by State Attorneys General, Justice Department
Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Selling a $399 Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone, But Should You Really Buy It?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  2. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Redmi India Teases Mysterious New Product: Here's What It Could Be
  4. Pablo Escobar’s Brother Launches an Affordable Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone
  5. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Debut With 64-Megapixel Camera
  8. ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ India Release Date Announced
  9. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  10. Poco X2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Selling a $399 Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone, But Should You Really Buy It?
  2. Google US Antitrust Probe Being Discussed by State Attorneys General, Justice Department
  3. YouTube Set to Discontinue Its Classic Desktop Interface in March, Recommends Users to Switch to New Version
  4. Huawei P40 Pro Live Photo Leak Tips Dual Selfie Cameras
  5. Redmi Teases Launch of New Product in India, May Be Power Bank or Bluetooth Speaker
  6. Huawei Promises 'Made in Europe' 5G for EU
  7. Snap Misses Revenue Estimates Over Ad Competition From Google, Facebook
  8. Google, Tinder Being Probed Over Use of Data in EU by Irish Regulator
  9. iPhone App Makers Said to Be Questioned in US Antitrust Probe of Apple
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ App Listed on App Store, Leak Reveals Key Specifications and Upgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.