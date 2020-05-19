Technology News
OxygenOS by OnePlus to Get Dark Mode Toggle in Quick Settings, Improved Multitasking

Users will be able to switch to Dark Mode quickly after the changes to OxygenOS.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 19 May 2020 13:16 IST
OnePlus users have to go to Settings every time they have to switch to Dark Mode

Highlights
  • OxygenOS will get Dark Mode toggle button
  • Currently, there is no shortcut for it
  • Some other changes are also on the way

OxygenOS by OnePlus will soon have a Dark Mode toggle to switch to enable Dark Mode, the company confirmed through a forum post. The feature was lacking on OxygenOS even though it is present on stock Android 10. Right now, the users who want to enable the Dark Mode have to go to the Customization section in Settings to select the option. The company also revealed a few other updates for the OxygenOS, including changes in multitasking interface, volume level, and some fixes.

The company said in a forum post that it is planning to add the Dark Mode switch in Quick Settings. This will allow users to easily enable the Dark Mode with one tap. The company said that it will first internally test the new feature before bringing it in Open Beta version for the users. A stable version will come out even later. Internal testing of the feature is going to start this month.

Additionally, the company is making a few other changes to the OxygenOS for OnePlus phones. The company said that it is optimising the multitasking interface to enable users to switch between app more quickly and conveniently. The feature is in beta stage and will be rolled out in the coming days.

OnePlus is also bringing a change in the audio output by reducing the loudness at the lowest volume level on the phones after complaints that it was too high. OnePlus Launcher issues including lag while using the app have already been fixed.

Moreover, OnePlus will be releasing the Open Beta build for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series phones in a few days. It has said that users will have to wait for Android 10 on OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T series phones. All the above-mentioned changes have different timelines and require different levels of testing.

Further reading: OnePlus, OxygenOS, Dark Mode, Android 10
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 Launching on May 26 Alongside Redmi 10X Series
Redmi Announces Entry Into Audio Segment in India, Are Redmi AirDots S Coming?

