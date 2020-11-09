Technology News
OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Rollout for OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Due to Data Wipe and Other Issues

Some OnePlus 8 users complained about VoLTE and VoWi-Fi issues, while others have faced a full data wipe after installing the latest OxygenOS update.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 November 2020 13:16 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 users had started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 on Saturday

  • OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 included October 2020 Android security patch
  • OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were going to receive new features as well
  • OnePlus hasn’t given any clarity on the halt or its resumption

OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 rollout has been halted by OnePlus as some serious issues have come up following its release on Saturday. The OxygenOS update was meant for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and was supposed to bring the October 2020 Android security patch along with some new features to the phones. This was unlike some Samsung phones that are already getting the November security patch. However, OnePlus has now halted the OxygenOS update altogether, without providing any specific details on its resumption, after users complained about their phone's data being wiped, among other issues. The OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 had debuted a month after OnePlus released Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

A OnePlus community consultant informed users about the halting of the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 rollout in response to an announcement made on the OnePlus Community forums about the update. “This update's rollout is currently halted as the software team investigates some user reports. Thank you for your understanding,” the consultant said.

Details about when the rollout would resume are yet to be revealed. OnePlus has also not provided any additional information on the issues that has caused the sudden halt.

However, OnePlus has acknowledged the data wipe issue through a forum post and urged users to not install the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update if they're on an open beta. The company also recommends that users backup their data before beginning the update process. However, OnePlus has not given any solution for the affected users who lost their data due to the problem introduced by the latest update.

Some user posts on the company's community forums also suggest that the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update deactivated VoLTE and VoWi-Fi on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and impacted Web streaming experiences. Some users who were already running an OxygenOS open beta additionally complained that they wrongly received the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 as a stable update that led to a full data wipe on their phones.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for a comment on the issues caused by the new OxygenOS release and will update this space when the company responds.

As per the official changelog, the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 was going to bring a smoother experience with optimised frame stability and adaptive brightness algorithms. The update also aimed to improve standby performance with an optimised background process management mechanism. Further, it included a Canvas feature to draw a wireframe picture based on the lock screen photo on your phone.

OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 was also designed to optimise 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity and included the October Android security. It was additionally meant to improve overall software stability on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. But users will now have to wait for some more time to get the newest features on their OnePlus 8-series phones.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OxygenOS 11.0.1.1, OyxgenOS, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
