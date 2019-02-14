Technology News

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration

, 14 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration

OxygenOS updates for OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 are rolling out over-the-air beginning today

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygensOS updates bring January security patch
  • OxygenOS updates also include deeper Google Duo integration
  • OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were launched in 2018

OnePlus has announced it has started rolling out new software updates for its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The OxygenOS updates are available over-the-air (OTA) and will reach a limited number of OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners today and the broader rollout will begin over the next few days — what OnePlus calls an incremental rollout. The OnePlus 6 is getting the OxygenOS 9.0.4 software update, whereas the OnePlus 6T will get the OxygenOS 9.0.12 version.  The big highlight is deeper Google Duo integration in addition to January Android security patch as well as system improvements.

OxygenOS updates for OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6

According to an official forum post by OnePlus, both OxygenOS versions pack the same features, except the OnePlus 6T update, which includes added display optimisations. The updates will bring bug fixes, system improvements, deep integration with Google Duo, and January Android security patch to both OnePlus smartphones. The update is 138MB in size for the OnePlus 6T, whereas the OnePlus 6 update is 143MB.

oneplus 6t update notification main OnePlus 6T updateOxygenOS 9.0.12 update for OnePlus 6T includes display optimisations

 

To recall, OnePlus had introduced the OnePlus 6 in May 2018. The phone sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked up to 2.8GHz, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an Adreno 630 GPU.

OnePlus 6 review

On the other hand, the OnePlus 6T arrived in October 2018. It features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

OnePlus 6T review

Has OnePlus 6T removed the best features of the OnePlus 6? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 9.0.12, OxygenOS 9.0.4
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WhatsApp for Android Update Brings Revamped Settings Section, Network Usage Info
Amazon Has a Big Advertising Business. Walmart Wants One Too
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, and More Offers as Part of Mi Sale Today
  2. WhatsApp Update Overhauls Settings Section, Shows Network Usage Info
  3. HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 13 Premium Laptops Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  5. Mi 9 Launch Set for February 20, Same Day as Samsung Galaxy S10
  6. Redmi Note 7 Will Be a 'Game Changer Device', Says Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Third Time in India Today
  8. Vivo Nex, Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Y95 Discounted in 'Vivo Carnival Sale'
  9. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  10. WWDC 2019 Dates Leaked, May Take Place Between June 3-7 in San Jose
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.