OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration

OnePlus has announced it has started rolling out new software updates for its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The OxygenOS updates are available over-the-air (OTA) and will reach a limited number of OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners today and the broader rollout will begin over the next few days — what OnePlus calls an incremental rollout. The OnePlus 6 is getting the OxygenOS 9.0.4 software update, whereas the OnePlus 6T will get the OxygenOS 9.0.12 version. The big highlight is deeper Google Duo integration in addition to January Android security patch as well as system improvements.

OxygenOS updates for OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6

According to an official forum post by OnePlus, both OxygenOS versions pack the same features, except the OnePlus 6T update, which includes added display optimisations. The updates will bring bug fixes, system improvements, deep integration with Google Duo, and January Android security patch to both OnePlus smartphones. The update is 138MB in size for the OnePlus 6T, whereas the OnePlus 6 update is 143MB.

OxygenOS 9.0.12 update for OnePlus 6T includes display optimisations

To recall, OnePlus had introduced the OnePlus 6 in May 2018. The phone sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked up to 2.8GHz, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an Adreno 630 GPU.

OnePlus 6 review

On the other hand, the OnePlus 6T arrived in October 2018. It features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

OnePlus 6T review

