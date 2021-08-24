Oukitel WP15 5G has been launched with rugged protection and a massive 15,600mAh battery. The large battery is claimed by the company to last up to 1,300 hours on standby. It can also offer 130 hours of calling and can last for four days of average use. The phone has a carbon fibre texture-based design and is IP68 certified to sustain underwater pressure at 1.5m depth for up to 30 minutes. It is certified IP69K to withstand high temperature and pressure. Oukitel WP15 5G is also rated MIL-STD-810G to survive a free drop from a height of 1.5m.

Oukitel WP15 5G price, availability

The new Oukitel WP15 5G is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in a single Classic Black colour with carbon fibre texture design. The phone is up for grabs via AliExpress. On the e-commerce platform, the first 100 buyers get a free Oukitel V10 smartwatch, whereas the 101st to 600th buyer will get free TWS earbuds (model unspecified). The smartphone has been launched globally.

Oukitel WP15 5G specifications

Oukitel WP15 5G runs on Android 11. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixel) INCELL IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 270ppi pixel density, and 400nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that is further expandable through a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for optics, Oukitel WP15 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture (PDAF), a 2-megapixel micro lens, and a 0.3-megapixel bokeh lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Oukitel WP15 5G packs a 15,600mAh battery that can deliver up to 1,300 hours of standby time. It comes with 18W fast charging support and takes about 5 hours to fully charge. The phone also supports reverse charging, allowing users to charge other devices. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Dual 5G, Wi-Fi Direct, and NFC. The phone measures 178.2x86.2x23.8mm and weighs 485 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.