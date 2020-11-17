Oppo rollable OLED screen smartphone along with its AR glasses were showcased at Oppo Inno Day 2020. Oppo also posted three tweets providing some information on what we can expect from the two products. The rollable OLED screen smartphone is called the Oppo X 2021 and the AR glasses are called Oppo AR Glass 2021. The Oppo X 2021 uses a proprietary roll motor powertrain to smoothly transition between the two display sizes. The company did not share details about the AR Glass 2021 during the presentation.

During the Oppo Inno Day 2020 presentation, the company revealed its attempt at offering more screen real-estate with a relatively smaller smartphone. The Oppo X 2021 is a rollable OLED screen smartphone that, in its normal state, features a 6.7-inch display. It uses what Oppo is calling a continuously variable OLED display and in its extended state, the screen size increases to 7.4-inches with the help of proprietary roll motor powertrain. The Oppo X 2021 has curved edges with a USB Type-C port and speaker grills at the bottom.

It also has a high-strength screen laminate that Oppo is calling Warp Track that strengthens the screen and allows it to achieve a bending diameter of 6.8mm. The Oppo X 2021 can provide a fullscreen experience with both 16:9 and 4:3 content. There also seem to be three cameras on the back of the phone.

Coming to the Oppo AR Glass 2021, while the presentation does not include any information on it, the tweet by the company mentions that it will include a time of flight (ToF) sensor, SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) algorithms, Diffractive optical wave guide technology, and gesture and voice navigation. The glasses seem to have a sleek design with the central area (above the nose) housing the sensors.

Oppo did not share a release date for the two products but will be released sometime next year.

