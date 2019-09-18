Technology News
Oppo Unveils VOOC 4.0, 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge Tech

The VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Technology will debut on the Oppo K5 smartphone.

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 14:44 IST
Oppo has launched new fast charging technologies

Highlights
  • VOOC 4.0 charges a 4,000mAh battery to 67 percent in 30 minutes
  • It charges to 100 percent in 73 minutes
  • This is about 12 percent faster than VOOC 3.0

Oppo has announced its 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge and VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology. Both offer 30W output, but the former allows for wireless charging while the latter enables wired charging. The 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge will rival recently launched Xiaomi's Mi Charge Turbo 30W wireless technology, and the VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging tech will rival Xiaomi's 27W Mi Turbo Wired Charging. The VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Technology will debut on the Oppo K5 smartphone.

Oppo claims that the 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge technology allows a 4,000mAh battery to reach a full charge within 80 minutes. It is compatible with the QI standard, and supports a charging power of 5W or 10W. The 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge uses real-time adjustment of the charging process to ensure a more efficient and safer charging while avoiding overheating. Oppo claims that hardware tweaks ensures foreign object detection, HDVC, and avoids overheating as well.

Separately, Oppo also upgraded VOOC Flash Charge to version 4.0. The new technology enables a 4,000mAh battery to be charged to 67 percent in 30 minutes and 100 percent in 73 minutes. This is about 12 percent faster than previous generation fast charging technology. The company says an optimised VFC algorithm serves to reduce the charging time required for charging the final 10 percent of battery capacity.

VOOC 4.0 is compatible with all Flash Charge protocols prior to VOOC 3.0, and can achieve full load charging power of 5V4A (20W). Oppo says that with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, the internal resistance of the entire charging system has been reduced and this will enable temperature control even when users play games while charging. As mentioned, the company will launch VOOC 4.0 with Oppo K5. Details regarding the launch date of this phone hasn't been announced as of yet.

Alongside, Oppo also announced 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 that claims to charge a 4,000mAh battery from 1 percent to 100 percent in just 27 minutes. The solution can also charge up to 27 percent in a mere five minutes. It is also backward compatible with SuperVOOC and VOOC Flash Charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo K5, VOOC 4.0, 30W Flash Charge
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
