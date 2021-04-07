Technology News
Oppo, Vivo Tipped to Have Foldable Phones With Inward-Folding Design in the Works

Oppo is tipped to have its foldable phones in development in 8- and 7-inch display sizes.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 April 2021 14:00 IST
Oppo, Vivo Tipped to Have Foldable Phones With Inward-Folding Design in the Works

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo may unveil its first foldable phone as early as Q2 2021, a tipster hinted

Highlights
  • Oppo is tipped to have two foldable phones in the works
  • The company is expected to unveil its 7-inch foldable phone first
  • Oppo is also reportedly building a “portless” phone

Oppo is tipped to have two foldable phones in the works — both come with an inward-folding design. Oppo sibling Vivo is also reportedly planning to bring its foldable phone with a similar inward-folding experience. Separately, Oppo is expected to have a “portless” phone in development with features including an under-display camera and pressure-sensitive side buttons. While the portless phone is likely to be a concept, Oppo is likely to reveal some details about its foldable phones in the coming future.

A tipster on Weibo claimed that Oppo is developing its foldable phones in 8- and 7-inch display sizes. The 7-inch model reportedly reached closer to mass production in January. It is also likely to arrive first to the market — ahead of the reported 8-inch model that could debut later.

In 2019, Oppo showcased its foldable phone prototype that had an outward-folding design, similar to the original Huawei Mate X. The same tipster, who provided details about the two new Oppo foldable phones, also last month shared that the Chinese company would unveil its first folding phone in the second quarter of this year.

Alongside the rumour mill churning out details about Oppo's foldable phones, Vivo is tipped to have a similar foldable phone in development. The tipster said that the Vivo offering would come in an 8-inch size and feature a 6.5-inch secondary display at the front. The phone is also touted to have a high refresh rate and an “impressive” hinge design.

The tipster also talked about the portless phone from Oppo that is said to have the under-display camera and pressure-sensitive side buttons. That model is also rumoured to have a special structural design to hide the inbuilt USB Type-C port.

Last year, Vivo brought the APEX 2020 concept phone with a 120-degree curved edgeless display, under-display selfie camera, and wireless charging. The Vivo phone, however, didn't include wired charging support to offer a minimal design.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to immediately verify the reported details at the time of filing this story.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Oppo Foldable Phone, Oppo Folding Phone, Vivo Foldable Phone, Vivo Folding Phone, Oppo, Vivo, Foldable Phone, Portless phone
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
GTA V Coming Back to Xbox Game Pass, xCloud on April 8; Over 50 xCloud Games Now Support Touch Controls
Oppo, Vivo Tipped to Have Foldable Phones With Inward-Folding Design in the Works
