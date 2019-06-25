Oppo recently began sending out media invites for an event where the company teased the official reveal of its under-display camera technology. Oppo has now released a short teaser video, which gives us a glimpse of a phone with an under-display camera. It is not known what series Oppo's upcoming phone with an under-display camera will fall in, but it appears to have a very high screen-to-body ratio and minimal bezels on all sides. Oppo will showcase its under-display camera technology at MWC Shanghai on June 26.

The teaser video, which was shared by Oppo's official Weibo account, shows the evolution of design with respect to the front camera adopted by Oppo phones over the years. It starts with a phone with thick top bezels, and then shows Oppo's rotating camera solution, a phone with a conventional boat-shaped notch, a waterdrop notch, the Oppo Find X's sliding camera design, and the Oppo Reno's shark fin pop-up camera design. Lastly, we see a phone with an under-display camera with a glowing ring around it.

The phone appears to have an almost full-screen design with very slim bezels on all sides. The volume rockers are positioned on the left edge, while the power button is located on the right edge. It appears that the pixels above the selfie sensor will work normally, but when the front camera is activated for taking selfies or authentication, a glowing ring will appear around it.

At this point, it is not known whether Oppo's first phone with an under-display camera will be a new member of the Find series, or will debut as the first phone in an altogether new series of phones. We'll have to wait another day for details, as Oppo officially unveils its under-display camera technology at an event on June 26 at MWC Shanghai.

Oppo is not the only manufacturer that has expressed its interest in under-display camera tech, with Xiaomi and Honor also revealing that they are working on the new form factor.