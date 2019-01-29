Oppo is set to expand its smartphone portfolio in India by launching a new model. Without revealing any specifics, the Chinese giant has teased the launch on Flipkart. It is speculated that the new model could be the Oppo K1 that was launched in China back in October last year. The listing on Flipkart shows that the upcoming Oppo phone will have an in-display fingerprint and come "at an unbelievable price". The smartphone is also likely to be a Flipkart-exclusive offering.

If we look at the past Oppo launches that have not yet made their way to India, the Oppo K1, R15x, R17 Neo, RX17 Pro, and RX17 Neo all sport an in-display fingerprint sensors. However, considering the affordability as one of the characteristics of the upcoming model, it could be the Oppo K1. The smartphone was launched in China at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the 4GB RAM storage variant, while its 6GB RAM model is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

Oppo K1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.4-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Oppo K1 sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 25-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

The Oppo K1 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi i 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor at the front and a 3D glass panel at the back. Besides, it packs a 3,600mAh battery.

