Oppo Smartphone With 6.43-Inch Display Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Leaked

The Oppo smartphone has model number PEGM00/ PEGT00.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 November 2020 13:32 IST
The Oppo smartphone is said to have a 32-megapixel camera on the front

Highlights
  • The Oppo smartphone is said to feature quad rear camera setup
  • It is said to come with Android 11 pre-installed
  • Oppo smartphone is 7.9mm thick

An Oppo smartphone with model number PEGM00/ PEGT00 has been certified by TENAA in China. The listing reveals the dimensions, display size, and rated battery capacity of the smartphone. A separate leak, claimed to be of the same smartphone, has delved out information about other key specifications of the smartphone. Both these developments show that the handset has a 6.43-inch display and is 7.9mm thick. The phone is also said to come pre-installed with ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.

According to the TENAA listing, the Oppo smartphone PEGM00 and its network variant PEGT00 has 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm dimensions. It is equipped with a 6.43-inch display, and is a 5G-capable handset. It is equipped with a dual-part battery, and the rated size of one of its batteries is 2,100mAh.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the details of an unidentified Oppo smartphone which could be the same handset spotted on TENAA. According to the tipster's post on Weibo, the smartphone has a 6.43-inch OLED panel with a hole-punch design. The position of the hole-punch cutout is not known yet. The screen supports a refresh rate of 60Hz and a sampling rate of 180Hz.

Oppo smartphone Weibo Oppo smartphone

The Oppo smartphones is claimed to house a 4,300mAh battery
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Under the hood, the tipster claims that Oppo phone will come equipped with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz. But there is no word on the RAM and storage variants. Further, the tipster claims that the handset has a 4,300mAh battery and comes with 65W fast charging support. It is said to run on ColorOS 11 based Android 11 OS.

For photos and videos, the Oppo PEGM00/ PEGT00 handset allegedly sports a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters, the tipster says. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo smartphone
Nikon’s Latest Software Will Let You Use Your DSLR or Mirrorless Camera as a Webcam

