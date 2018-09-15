Following the launch of Oppo F9, F9 Pro, R17, and R17 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer appears to be preparing for the launch of a new smartphone in the market. Three new Oppo smartphone variants have recently been spotted on a Chinese certification site. It is being speculated that all the three variants belong to a single handset and they come in different configurations. According to the listing, their specifications are almost identical except the RAM and inbuilt storage. All the models come with a Gradient Blue colour and the images suggest that they will house in-display fingerprint sensors.

On Chinese certification site TENAA, the new Oppo smartphone has been listed in three model numbers - PBCM30, PBCM10, and PBCT10. All the variants sport a 6.4-inch display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution. They are all powered by octa-core SoCs clocked at 1.95GHz, expectedly either the Snapdragon 670 processor or the Helio P60 SoC. In terms of optics, the three variants feature a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Additionally, there is a 25-megapixel camera at the front. All of the models run Android 8.1 Oreo and are fuelled by 3,500mAh batteries. In terms of dimensions, all the models measure 158.3x75.5x7.4mm and weigh 156 grams.

However, as mentioned, the difference between the three Oppo smartphone variants lies in the memory configurations. The smartphone with model number PBCM30 is seen to have 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, the PBCM10 model comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, and the handset with model number PBCT10 has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Interestingly, the images in the TENAA listing does not show a fingerprint sensor on the smartphone. It could either mean that the Oppo handset with come with an in-display fingerprint sensor or rely entirely on facial recognition technology. Notably, the listing shows that the smartphone will come in Blue, Red, and Silver colour variants.