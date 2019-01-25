NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo Says Will Establish Manufacturing Cluster in Greater Noida

, 25 January 2019
Oppo Says Will Establish Manufacturing Cluster in Greater Noida

Chinese handset maker Oppo on Friday announced that it will set up a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Greater Noida, to manufacture electronics and accessories locally.

Located at the Industrial Township in Greater Noida, the EMC is expected to receive a total investment of around Rs. 5,000 crores over a period of 5-10 years, the company said in a statement.

Supported by the Department of IT and Electronics of the Uttar Pradesh government and approved in principle by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the EMC could produce two lakh product units every day.

"This opportunity will help us develop and manufacture hardware and electronics for new technologies right here. The EMC in Noida will help us implement innovative technologies in future products as well as help us build a local ecosystem for smartphone devices," said Tasleem Arif, Vice President and R&D Head, Oppo India.

"As India is an important market for us, we aim to drive innovation locally through our R&D centres so that we can deliver a seamless smartphone experience to our consumers," added Arif.

The cluster would facilitate a common platform for existing electronic manufacturers and exporters to come together and establish an integrated hub for manufacturing electronics and hardware - primarily focused on smartphones.

Oppo Says Will Establish Manufacturing Cluster in Greater Noida
