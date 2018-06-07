Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo Planning to Use Samsung's Edge Displays: Report

 
, 07 June 2018
Oppo Planning to Use Samsung's Edge Displays: Report

Highlights

  • Oppo has ordered for flexible OLED panels from Samsung
  • Samsung will fulfil the order by the end of this month
  • Oppo Find X could see these displays

Oppo is reportedly looking to go the Samsung way and integrate the South Korean company's 'Edge' display on one of its upcoming smartphones. Oppo is said to be already procuring 6.42-inch OLED Edge panels from the South Korean company for one its smartphone. Oppo is said to launch this smartphone as soon as July or August this year. Oppo is also hosting an event on June 20 to launch the Oppo Find X, and it could be possible that the Find X smartphone may be seen sporting these Edge displays.

A fresh report from South Korean publication The Bell states that Oppo has placed an order with Samsung for 6.42-inch flexible panels. Samsung is expected to ship these panels by the end of this month. Each OLED flexible panel will cost Oppo $100 (roughly Rs. 6,700), so the upcoming Oppo phone with these panels will not come with a cheap price tag.

The Oppo Find X is set to arrive in June with 5x dual camera optical zoom setup, a Snapdragon 845 processor, and up to 8GB of RAM. With these flagship level specifications, the Find X could also be the smartphone that sees this flexible Samsung panel integration. Samsung is the largest supplier of OLED panels as of now, but LG has invested heavily in the tech and hopes to be ready for mass production soon. Samsung was the sole supplier of the iPhone X OLED displays as well last year.

While we know that the Oppo Find X is coming on June 20, pricing and availability is still a mystery. We will know only then whether these displays are integrated in the Find X, or Oppo has something else up its sleeves and is saving it up for later.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Samsung
