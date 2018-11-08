Oppo has launched the RX17 Pro and RX17 Neo smartphones in Europe. Both the devices sport gradient shiny backs, a waterdrop-shaped notch, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Both the devices also sport a similar 25-megapixel AI front camera, runs on ColorOS 5.2, and feature a 6.4-inch display with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The RX17 Pro is a more premium variant than the RX17 Neo with a Snapdragon 710 processor, 8GB RAM, and a triple camera setup at the back. The RX17 Neo, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, and a dual camera setup at the back. The phones are rebranded European variants of the Oppo R17 Pro and Oppo R17 Neo that have already been launched in China.

Oppo RX17 Pro, Oppo RX17 Neo price

The Oppo RX17 Pro is priced at EUR 599 Euros (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version, and the Oppo RX17 Neo is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The RX17 Pro comes in Radiant Mist and Emerald Green colour options, and the RX17 Neo comes in Mocha Red, and Astral Blue colour options. Both the smartphones will be made available from November 16 in Italy, France, Spain, and the Netherlands. As we mentioned, The Oppo RX17 Pro and Oppo RX17 Neo are the European variants of the Oppo R17 Pro and Oppo R17 Neo smartphones launched in August and in Japan in October this year, respectively.

Oppo RX17 Pro, Oppo RX17 Neo specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo RX17 Pro runs on ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 710 octa-core (two 2.2GHz Kryo 360 and six 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) paired with Adreno 616 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB.

Optics on the Oppo RX17 Pro include a triple camera setup at the back - one 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.5-2.4 variable aperture and OIS, a 20-megapixel secondary rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture, and a third Time of Flight (TOF) 3D sensing camera that essentially takes in depth information for 3D-effect photos. There's an LED flash accompanying this setup. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 25-megapixel front-facing Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and AI features.

The Oppo RX17 Pro comes with a 3,700mAh battery with SuperVOOC Flash Charge support that claims to charge a device from zero to 40 percent in just 10 minutes. Connectivity options include a Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, USB OTG, USB Type-C, NFC, and more. The dimensions of the smartphone are 157.6x74.6x7.9mm, and it comes with in-display fingerprint scanning support.

Oppo RX17 Neo

In comparison, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo RX17 Neo is powered by the Snapdragon 660 octa-core (four 2.2GHzKyro 260 and four 1.8GHz Kyro 260 CPUs) processor paired with Adreno 512 GPI and 4GB of RAM. The horizontally stacked dual camera setup comes with one 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.75 aperture and another 2-megapixel secondary rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The setup is accompanied by a LED flash. The Oppo RX17 neo packs a 3,600mAh battery, and connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Micro USB port, and more. The dimensions of the device are 158.3x75.5x7.4mm, and it weighs 156 grams.