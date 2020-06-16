Technology News
loading

Oppo Details Which Phones Have Wi-Fi Calling in India, Reveals Roadmap

Wi-Fi calling or VoWiFi lets you make and receive calls over a Wi-Fi connection.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 16 June 2020 15:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Details Which Phones Have Wi-Fi Calling in India, Reveals Roadmap

Photo Credit: Twitter / @colorosglobal

Oppo shared the roadmap for phone eligible for Wi-Fi calling on Twitter

Highlights
  • Oppo phones like Oppo K3 received VoWiFi in May
  • Other Oppo phones will receive the update in the upcoming days
  • Find X series will receive the update by July-end

Oppo on Tuesday released a new roadmap, highlighting the list of Oppo smartphones eligible for Wi-Fi calling (or VoWiFi) feature in India. The list also includes several Oppo phones that have already received the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in the country. The company hints that the ColorOS 7 system update may have brought the Wi-Fi calling feature on these phones or will likely receive it in the upcoming days with another over-the-air (OTA) update. The company has revealed that the Oppo R15 Pro will be getting the latest ColorOS iteration along with Wi-Fi calling by the end of June, while the Find X series will get it in late July.

The roadmap for VoWiFi update for Oppo phones in India was shared on Tuesday on Twitter. The phones eligible for the feature include Oppo A9, Oppo A9 (2020), Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A5 (2020), Oppo F9 series, Oppo F7 series, Oppo F11 series, and Oppo R17 Pro.

Phones inlcuded on the roadmap such as Oppo K3 has already received Wi-Fi calling with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in May. Other Oppo phones like Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo F9, Oppo F9 and more have received the latest ColorOS iteration and will get the Wi-Fi calling feature in the coming days.

Oppo in the tweet has announced that the Oppo R15 Pro will get Wi-Fi calling by June-end while the Oppo Find X series will receive the feature by July-end. Both smartphones will get the ColorOS 7 update around the same time, the earlier roadmap had revealed.

What is Wi-Fi calling?

To put it simply, Wi-Fi calling or VoWiFi lets you make and receive voice and video calls over a Wi-Fi connection instead of using your cellular connection. It essentially helps users make or receive calls where cellular services are weak or unavailable. In India, Wi-Fi calling support currently works for users with Airtel or Reliance Jio sim cards.

To check the availability of Wi-Fi calling on your Oppo phone, head to Settings > Dual SIM & Mobile Network > see if Wi-Fi calling option is available. If available, users can enable it by tapping Wi-Fi calling and then choose the option "Wi-Fi Calling Preferred."

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Wi Fi Calling, VoWiFi, Oppo A9, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo F9, Oppo F11, Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo R15 Pro, Oppo Find X
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Budget TV Models May Support 93 Percent DCI-P3 Colour Gamut, CEO Pete Lau Teases
Samsung Frame TV 2020 Lineup, New Smart TV Models Launched in India

Related Stories

Oppo Details Which Phones Have Wi-Fi Calling in India, Reveals Roadmap
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  3. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. OnePlus Budget TV Displays Will Have Good Colour Accuracy, CEO Teases
  5. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  6. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  7. Sony WF-SP800N, WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones May Launch in India Soon
  8. OnePlus' Next Budget Phone Will Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Tipster Hints
  9. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch
  10. Realme X3 Teased to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Voice Match Feature Coming to Android TV: Report
  2. Samsung Frame TV 2020 Lineup, New Smart TV Models Launched in India
  3. Oppo Details Which Phones Have Wi-Fi Calling in India, Reveals Roadmap
  4. OnePlus Budget TV Models May Support 93 Percent DCI-P3 Colour Gamut, CEO Pete Lau Teases
  5. Android 11 Will Include a Hidden Recycle Bin to Let You Trash Files Instead of Deleting Them Completely
  6. Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update Rollout Begins in India
  7. OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z May Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Tipster Hints
  8. Xiaomi May Launch Two New Budget Phones, Said to Be Priced Below Redmi 10X
  9. Jurassic World: Dominion to Resume Production in July With New Coronavirus Safety Protocols
  10. SoftBank-Backed Ride-Hailing Firm Grab Announces Layoffs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com