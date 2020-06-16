Oppo on Tuesday released a new roadmap, highlighting the list of Oppo smartphones eligible for Wi-Fi calling (or VoWiFi) feature in India. The list also includes several Oppo phones that have already received the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in the country. The company hints that the ColorOS 7 system update may have brought the Wi-Fi calling feature on these phones or will likely receive it in the upcoming days with another over-the-air (OTA) update. The company has revealed that the Oppo R15 Pro will be getting the latest ColorOS iteration along with Wi-Fi calling by the end of June, while the Find X series will get it in late July.

The roadmap for VoWiFi update for Oppo phones in India was shared on Tuesday on Twitter. The phones eligible for the feature include Oppo A9, Oppo A9 (2020), Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A5 (2020), Oppo F9 series, Oppo F7 series, Oppo F11 series, and Oppo R17 Pro.

Phones inlcuded on the roadmap such as Oppo K3 has already received Wi-Fi calling with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in May. Other Oppo phones like Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo F9, Oppo F9 and more have received the latest ColorOS iteration and will get the Wi-Fi calling feature in the coming days.

Oppo in the tweet has announced that the Oppo R15 Pro will get Wi-Fi calling by June-end while the Oppo Find X series will receive the feature by July-end. Both smartphones will get the ColorOS 7 update around the same time, the earlier roadmap had revealed.

What is Wi-Fi calling?

To put it simply, Wi-Fi calling or VoWiFi lets you make and receive voice and video calls over a Wi-Fi connection instead of using your cellular connection. It essentially helps users make or receive calls where cellular services are weak or unavailable. In India, Wi-Fi calling support currently works for users with Airtel or Reliance Jio sim cards.

To check the availability of Wi-Fi calling on your Oppo phone, head to Settings > Dual SIM & Mobile Network > see if Wi-Fi calling option is available. If available, users can enable it by tapping Wi-Fi calling and then choose the option "Wi-Fi Calling Preferred."

