Oppo Teases Retractable Smartphone Camera Technology Ahead of Inno Day 2021 Event

Oppo is expected to showcase the innovation at Inno Day 2021 on December 14.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 December 2021 18:59 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Oppo

Oppo’s retractable camera is likely to be water resistant

  • Oppo retractable camera is likely to be a durable offering
  • Oppo may launch a foldable smartphone at Inno Day 2021
  • Oppo Inno Day 2021 will take place on December 14

Oppo has teased a unique retractable smartphone camera technology on Twitter. The Chinese technology company shared a clip that shows a smartphone that has a retractable/ pop-up rear camera, and hints at how it could work. The camera module is also teased to be durable and water-resistant. The news comes a few days ahead of the company's annual tech event, Oppo Inno Day 2021. This will be a two-day programme and Oppo is expected to show off various technology innovations and products.

Along with a short video posted on Twitter, Oppo says that its self-developed retractable camera is not annoying as pop-up cameras on other smartphones. The video also hints at the working and features of the camera. The camera module hints that the camera will come equipped with a 1/1.56-inch sensor paired with a lens that has 50mm focal length and f/2.4 aperture.

The video shows a camera which comes out of the module — similar to the one we see in point-and-shoot cameras — and then descends in its original position. The camera is also sprayed with water, hinting that the module (or the phone) is water resistant. It is also suggested to be durable and survive drops. While there is no information about the working of the camera, it is speculated that this might be used to offer optical zoom capabilities.

Oppo will showcase the technology at the Inno World virtual event in China on December 14. The event will begin at 2.30am IST on December 14. The company is expected to showcase products and innovations during the two-day event. Exact details about what Oppo is unveiling are not officially known but it is expected that the company may unveil an Oppo foldable smartphone. Chinese tipster WHYLAB recently posted screenshots of the Oppo foldable phone's alleged certifications from the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Weibo.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Listed With ICICI Bank Discounts; Up to Rs. 13,000 Off
Realme GT 2 Pro Announcement Set for December 9: All You Need to Know

