Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno Z Leak Tips Price, MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, 48 Megapixel Camera, and In Display Fingerprint Sensor

Oppo Reno Z Leak Tips Price, MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera, and In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Oppo Reno Z looks identical to the Oppo PCDM10 that was recently spotted on TENAA.

By | Updated: 14 May 2019 15:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno Z Leak Tips Price, MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera, and In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Oppo Reno Z is tipped to come in a total of four colour options.

Highlights
  • The Oppo Reno Z leak tips a 32-megapixel front snapper
  • Renders indicate it will lack the side-swivel front camera
  • The upcoming Oppo phone might pack a 3,950mAh battery

Oppo is reportedly planning to launch a new phone in the new Reno series called the Oppo Reno Z. Alleged press renders and key specifications of the upcoming Oppo Reno Z have surfaced online. Going by the leaked specifications, the Oppo Reno Z appears to be a high-end phone, while its design looks a lot like the standard Oppo Reno that was launched a few weeks ago. As per the leaked specifications, the Oppo Reno will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz, paired with 6GB of RAM. In the imaging department, the phone is tipped to pack a 48-megapixel main camera. Separately, Oppo VP Brian Shen teased the launch of a 'cool' new phone for H1 2019, but it is uncertain which smartphone he's referring to.

The Oppo Reno Z, despite carrying the Reno moniker, appears to skip on the signature side-swivel pop-up front camera on the Oppo Reno, as the leaked renders show the phone with a teardrop notch housing the front snapper. A closer look at the screen shows a fingerprint pattern logo, which suggests that the phone will pack an in-display fingerprint sensor, a fact which is also evident by the lack of a physical fingerprint sensor on the phone's rear panel or edges.

The alleged Oppo Reno Z renders, which come courtesy of Slashleaks, show the phone flaunting a gradient finish with tones of blue and purple, while a vertical strip with the Oppo branding runs across the middle of the rear panel, just like recently launched Oppo Reno. The leaked specifications say that the phone will pack dual rear cameras, but the image shows three sensors, with the third one above the LED flash appearing to be a ToF camera.

Talking about the internal hardware, the Oppo Reno Z is tipped to draw power from the MediaTek Helio P90 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. A few of days ago, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted an image of a phone - which looks identical to the Oppo Reno Z press renders - claiming it to be the first phone to come equipped with the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC. He also told us that the phone in question might well be the Oppo PCDM10 that was spotted on TENAA earlier this month.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Oppo Reno Z is tipped to sport a primary 48-megapixel rear camera assisted by a 5-megapixel depth sensor, while selfies will be handled by a 32-megapixel front camera. The display is touted to be a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels that will be kept lit by a 3,950mAh battery, but there is no word on support for wireless charging.

The upcoming Oppo phone is tipped to offer 256GB of internal storage and will reportedly be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,600). The dimensions and weight of the Oppo Reno Z are tipped to be 157.3x74.9x9.1 mm and 186 grams respectively, while the software part is handled by Android Pie. There is no word as to when the Oppo Reno Z will go official. The Oppo Reno Z was reportedly listed for a brief span on China Telecom's website, which also revealed that the phone will be available in Star Purple, Extreme Night Black, Coral Orange, and Bead White colour options.

Additionally, Oppo's VP Brian Shen has teased a new phone coming out of Oppo's stables. However, it is not clear whether the Oppo executive was talking about the Oppo Reno Z or the Oppo K3 whose key specifications and pricing recently surfaced online.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno Z, Oppo Reno Z Price, Oppo Reno Z Specifications, MediaTek Helio P90
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Trailer Reminds There’s a Documentary After the Series Finale
Oppo Reno Z Leak Tips Price, MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera, and In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Paytm Launches Credit Card That Offers Cashback, Works Internationally
  2. Redmi Flagship Smartphone to Be Called K20, Where 'K' Stands for 'Killer'
  3. Here's What All You Should Know About OnePlus 7 Launch
  4. WhatsApp Exploit Allowed Hackers to Snoop, Users Urged to Update App
  5. Here's What All You Should Know About OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro
  6. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Sold Over 2 Million Units in India: Xiaomi
  7. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Documentary
  8. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Today: How To Watch Live Stream, Price, Specs
  9. Even the Game of Thrones Cast Agrees Season 8 Is Bad
  10. Motorola One Vision Price, Full Specifications Leaked Online
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.