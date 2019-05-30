Oppo Reno Z on Thursday became the latest phone to join the Chinese smartphone maker's Reno lineup. The Reno family already includes Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom edition, and Oppo Reno 5G smartphones. Unlike the other phones in the Reno lineup, which come with shark fin rising camera design, the new Oppo Reno Z packs a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. Other highlights of the phone include a dual rear camera setup and an octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 SoC.

Oppo Reno Z price

Oppo Reno Z price has been set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,200) for both 6GB + 256GB and 8GB + 128GB variants of the phone. The Reno Z will go on sale beginning June 6 in China; however, the reservations are now open in the country.

According to Oppo, the Reno Z will be offered in Bead White, Coral Orange, Extreme Night Black, and Star Purple colours.

In addition to the Oppo Reno Z, Oppo revealed that it is adding a new Coral Orange colour option for the Oppo Reno smartphone. The company will also be selling an Oppo Reno Inspiration Edition.

Oppo Reno Z specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno Z runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0. The phone also packs the company's Breeno digital assistant. The phone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Reno Z is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, coupled with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Oppo Reno Z comes with a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The company has also packed a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the smartphone.

Among other specifications, the new Oppo phone packs a 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging, NFC, Dolby Atmos support, 3.5mm audio hack, and in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone will be offered with up to 256GB of onboard storage. There is no word on the presence of a microSD card slot.