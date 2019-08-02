Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is likely to introduce the third model of its Reno smartphones in India prior to rolling out in other markets, according to IANS. To recall, Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and Oppo Reno smartphones in India in May. The report claims the third smartphone in the Reno lineup will be launched in India in the coming months.

According to IANS, which cites industry sources for its information, the new Oppo Reno phone is likely to be launched around the Diwali festival at nearly Rs. 40,000.

As we mentioned, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and Oppo Reno were launched in India in May. The two smartphones were launched at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. The biggest highlight of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is of course its 10x lossless hybrid optical zoom, a fact that is within the name of the smartphone. One thing both the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and the Oppo Reno have in common is the side-swing selfie camera, another highlight of the smartphones.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo Reno price in India

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom price in India starts at Rs. 39,990 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 49,990 for its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. It will be available in Jet Black and Ocean Green colour variants. Tthe Oppo Reno price in India is set at Rs. 32,990 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom , Oppo Reno specifications

The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom and Oppo Reno share some common specifications. Both run ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. Oppo has provided Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos support on the Reno series. Further, the new phones have HyperBoost performance enhancements, including Game Boost 2.0 acceleration engine with Frame Boost and Touch Boost accelerations to enhance mobile gaming experiences.