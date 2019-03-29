Oppo unveiled its sub-brand Reno earlier this year, and now the first phone is set to be launched on April 10. Ahead of the launch though, the phone has been spotted on TENAA, revealing key specifications about the first Oppo Reno phone. Separately, the phone is expected to sport 10x zoom, and now its periscope camera has been disassembled to shed light on how Oppo manages to integrate all the tech in a small tiny frame. The TENAA listing tips the phone will sport a large 6.4-inch display, and may be powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor.

Starting with the TENAA listing, the new phone has been listed with model numbers PCAT00 and PCAM00. The specifications have been listed in detail, but images haven't been posted alongside, yet. The listing suggests that the Oppo Reno phone will sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It is tipped to be powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core processor, which presumably is the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

As for optics, the TENAA listing suggests that the phone will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor alongside. Up front, the phone will sport a 16-megapixel sensor with LED flash. It should pack a 3,680mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 rapid charging, run on Android Pie-based Color OS 6.0, and pack 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will lack microSD card support. Lastly, the Oppo Reno is tipped to measure 156.6x74.3x9mm, and weigh 185 grams.

The Oppo Reno, as mentioned, will be able to offer 10x zoom, thanks to an integrated periscope sensor. A new video has appeared online showing off the internals of the camera setup on the Reno. As per case renders, Oppo is able to integrate the camera without creating a huge hump. This is because the periscope module measures only 23.5 x 11.5 x 5.73mm. The video shows that the camera consists of three parts - prism, lenses and sensor. The lenses are integrates into a special ‘D-cut' design allowing the module to be very thin, and there's a magnetic coil that moves the prism to achieve OIS.

Apart from the periscope lens, the wide-angle lens also has OIS, but the design is different here. Both of them are shown side-by-side on the video below.



As per case renders, the Oppo Reno is expected to sport an all-screen display with no-notch. At the back, there is a dual camera setup aligned vertically. The fingerprint sensor is missing, indicating that it might be integrated inside the display. The phone is seen sporting a new pop-up selfie mechanism that slides out of the top in triangle shape. It is tipped to come in Black, Green, Purple, and Pink colour options.