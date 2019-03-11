Technology News

Oppo Unveils 'Reno' Sub-Brand, First Phone to Launch April 10

, 11 March 2019
Oppo Unveils 'Reno' Sub-Brand, First Phone to Launch April 10

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo unveiled Reno sub-brand logo as well

Highlights

  • Oppo's new Reno sub-brand has been unveiled in China
  • The sub-brand's logo suggests it should launch youth-centric phones
  • The first phone under the Reno sub-brand to launch on April 10

Oppo has unveiled a new sub-brand in China and is looking to launch a new phone under this new brand on April 10. The company has announced that the new sub-brand will be called Reno and apart from the launch date of the new phone, there's little else that has been revealed. Judging by the logo shared on social media, Reno looks to be a fun youth-centric brand. Presumably, the phones launched under this category will be price aggressive and pack features keeping the young audience in mind.

Brian Shen, Oppo's Vice President,shared the logo on Weibo. The logo is very colourful suggesting that the phones released under this brand will be targeted towards the youth. The first phone under the new Reno sub-brand will be launched on April 10 in China, Oppo has confirmed. Recently, Shen shared on Weibo that Oppo will introduce a new product line in April that will appeal to the global audience. He also shared a photo that hints at a dual rear camera setup at the back, and Shen could just be talking about the Reno sub-brand back then.

Oppo last year,introduced the Realme sub-brand in India to launch price aggressive phones in the country. In July, the company had announced that it is separating from Oppo to become a distinct entity and will be headed by Sky Li, former senior executive and head of Oppo India. Oppo could be looking at a similar strategy in China with the Reno sub-brand in China.

Separately, Oppo is also working on its next-gen flagship phone with Snapdragon 855 SoC and 10x optical zoom that was showcased at MWC this year. The phone was spotted on AnTuTu, and it is tipped to be called the Oppo Find Z. Shen had also confirmed that the flagship will pack a 4,065mAh battery as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Oppo Unveils 'Reno' Sub-Brand, First Phone to Launch April 10
