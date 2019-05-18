The Oppo Reno series is set to be launched in India less than two weeks from now. Ahead of their arrival in the Indian market, Flipkart has started teasing the phone's arrival on its e-commerce platform. More specifically, Flipkart has listed the standard Oppo Reno on its platform under the ‘Home of Flagships' page alongside the recently launched Pixel 3a. However, there is no mention of details like the phone's pricing or when it would go on sale. The teaser image shows the regular dual rear camera setup, indicating the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition won't make it to the Indian market, or at least, immediately.

The Oppo Reno series has been confirmed to launch in India on May 28, with the company expected to announce the Indian availability of the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition at the event. It appears that Flipkart will be Oppo's partner for selling the upcoming phones in India, thanks to the Oppo Reno's listing on the platform.

We came across the Oppo Reno teaser on the Flipkart Mobile app, where the phone is listed on the ‘Home of Flagships' page below the ‘Latest Launches' section. There is a ‘Notify Me' button below the Oppo Reno card that will let users submit their contact details to get information about the phone as soon as it goes up for pre-order or sale. As we mentioned, a dual rear camera setup in the teaser image indicates the 10x Zoom Edition may not launch alongside, though Oppo India has been teasing its 10x hybrid zoom tech.

Unfortunately, there are no details available regarding the phone's pricing or availability details after its launch in India. Interestingly, we came across pages upon pages of unofficial accessories for the Oppo Reno on Flipkart such as tempered glass, protective cover, and leather cases, all of which are now up for purchase. We tried looking for accessories targeted at the more premium Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, but couldn't find one. While this may not be a concrete proof, it appears that only the Oppo Reno will make its way to the Indian market, and not its triple camera-toting sibling.