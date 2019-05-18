Technology News

Oppo Reno to Be Available via Flipkart, Retailer Reveals Ahead of May 28 India Launch

Oppo Reno series packs a unique side-swivel front facing camera.

By | Updated: 18 May 2019 16:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno to Be Available via Flipkart, Retailer Reveals Ahead of May 28 India Launch

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Oppo Reno model shown in Flipkart's teaser is the dual rear camera setup variant.

Highlights
  • There is no word if the Oppo Reno 5G will arrive in India
  • The standard Oppo Reno is powered by the Snapdragon 710
  • Both the phones run ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie

The Oppo Reno series is set to be launched in India less than two weeks from now. Ahead of their arrival in the Indian market, Flipkart has started teasing the phone's arrival on its e-commerce platform. More specifically, Flipkart has listed the standard Oppo Reno on its platform under the ‘Home of Flagships' page alongside the recently launched Pixel 3a. However, there is no mention of details like the phone's pricing or when it would go on sale. The teaser image shows the regular dual rear camera setup, indicating the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition won't make it to the Indian market, or at least, immediately.

The Oppo Reno series has been confirmed to launch in India on May 28, with the company expected to announce the Indian availability of the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition at the event. It appears that Flipkart will be Oppo's partner for selling the upcoming phones in India, thanks to the Oppo Reno's listing on the platform.

We came across the Oppo Reno teaser on the Flipkart Mobile app, where the phone is listed on the ‘Home of Flagships' page below the ‘Latest Launches' section. There is a ‘Notify Me' button below the Oppo Reno card that will let users submit their contact details to get information about the phone as soon as it goes up for pre-order or sale. As we mentioned, a dual rear camera setup in the teaser image indicates the 10x Zoom Edition may not launch alongside, though Oppo India has been teasing its 10x hybrid zoom tech.

Unfortunately, there are no details available regarding the phone's pricing or availability details after its launch in India. Interestingly, we came across pages upon pages of unofficial accessories for the Oppo Reno on Flipkart such as tempered glass, protective cover, and leather cases, all of which are now up for purchase. We tried looking for accessories targeted at the more premium Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, but couldn't find one. While this may not be a concrete proof, it appears that only the Oppo Reno will make its way to the Indian market, and not its triple camera-toting sibling.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno Price in India, Oppo Reno Specifications, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Price in India, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Chinese State Media Hits Out at 'Fabricated' US Tech Claims
US May Scale Back Huawei Trade Restrictions to Help Existing Customers
Oppo Reno to Be Available via Flipkart, Retailer Reveals Ahead of May 28 India Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S Camera Samples Shared, Show 48-Megapixel Night Mode
  2. Redmi Note 7S to Be Sold via Flipkart in India, Red Colour Option Confirmed
  3. TikTok Leads App Store Downloads for Fifth Quarter in a Row: Sensor Tower
  4. Vivo Y3 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  6. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With Flip Camera, Snapdragon 855, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  8. More Unconfirmed Spoilers for Game of Thrones Finale Leaked on Reddit
  9. First Redmi Laptop to Be Called RedmiBook 14, Alleged Specifications Leaked
  10. Grumpy Cat, Internet Star, Dies at the Age of 7
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.