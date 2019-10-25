Oppo is reportedly working on a new Reno smartphone variant, and may launch the device as soon as December. According to a fresh online leak, the new Oppo Reno S is incoming, and this phone will support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging tech and sport a 64-megapixel main sensor at the back. The Oppo Reno S price has also been leaked online, and this variant should launch in India, unlike the Reno Ace, which hasn't debuted in India as of yet.

According to a new 91Mobiles report, the Oppo Reno S is expected to be priced in India over and above Rs. 40,000. The phone will reportedly launch in the Indian market in December, and it will sport a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Oppo Reno Ace has a 48-megapixel main sensor on board, apart from 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel accompanying sensors. There is no clarity on which other sensors will accompany the 64-megapixel sensor.

The report also suggests that the Oppo Reno S will sport 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging tech, just like the Oppo Reno Ace. Given the high price tag, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Oppo Reno S is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC or the new Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

